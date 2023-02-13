Florida Lacrosse Defeats Michigan in Season Opener

Share Facebook

Twitter

The number seven Florida lacrosse team secured its first win against 17th ranked Michigan to open up the 2023 season on Sunday afternoon. The Gators defeated the Wolverines 17-8 at Donald R Dizney Stadium in a offensive shoot out.

Early Breakthrough

The Gators took the lead with two goals from sophomore Emma LoPinto and junior Maggi Hall. LoPinto scored in the first 73 seconds of the game. Michigan followed up with one goal from sophomore midfielder Jill Smith to cut the lead to one.

Florida junior attacker Danielle Pavinelli then scored and Smith responded with another goal to cut the lead yet again. USC transfer Madison Waters made her debut with a goal to give the Gators a two-point lead.

Madison Waters crushes her first goal as a Gator! 🐊 UF 4, UM 2 📺 https://t.co/BOd5NVJrOa #GoGators pic.twitter.com/VbYJ1oSyrg — Gators Lacrosse (@GatorsLAX) February 12, 2023

Michigan scored back to back, tying the game 4-4 but Florida’s LoPinto and Waters closed out the quarter with a goal apiece. LoPinto scored her 100th career point, becoming the Gators 20th 100-point career scorer. She is also the fastest Gator in program history to reach that record.

Heated Second Half

The Gators began the second half hot and stayed that way, putting seven goals on the board. The goals came from the sticks of LoPinto, Hall, Paisley Eagan, Ashley Gonzalez, Emily Heller, Josie Hahn and Emily Diaz. Michigan sophomore Smith led the opposing side with three goals to make the score 13-7 in favor of the Gators.

The Florida defense had a notable performance throughout the half. Redshirt junior goalkeeper Sarah Reznick dominated the poles with 12 saves and the Gators tallied 10 total turnovers. Florida closed the game out scoring four of the five goals tallied in the contest. Florida coach Amanda O’Leary said the key to the successful half was settling down and making adjustments.

What’s Next

Gator lacrosse will head up the road to take on number one North Carolina at Chapel Hill on Saturday. The Gators lost in their last match up with the Tar Heels but hope to improve to 2-0 on the season. Opening draw is set for 12 p.m.