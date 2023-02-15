P.K. Yonge Basketball Coach Boderick Johnson Previews Playoff Game Against Florida State University High School

Share Facebook

P.K. Yonge is set for a rematch against Florida State University High School on Thursday. Blue Wave head coach Boderick Johnson joined Sport Scene Tuesday to discuss the upcoming rematch with the Seminoles.

A Chance for Redemption

The Blue Wave (14-10) were demolished by the Seminoles (25-2) back in December, but the team is coming in with a seven-game win streak and a district title. Coach Broderick Johnson said his team has come a long way since the 77-46 loss, and the Blue Wave will try to pull off the upset to keep its season alive.

Key players

Important contributors for the Blue Wave include leading scorer Moses Horne (15 PPG, 41% FG%) and leading rebounder Isaiah Cooper (5.6 RPG). They’ll battle against four-star Missouri commit Anthony Robinson II (19.3 PPG, 6.4 RPG). Robinson II leads the Seminoles in nearly every statistical category.

P.K. Yonge’s Preparation

Coach Johnson is preparing his players for the challenge that Robinson II, the Seminoles and the rest of the bracket will bring.

“There’s a gauntlet in front of us,” Johnson said. But like I told the guys, we’re just taking it one game at a time and concentrating on what’s in front of us right now.”

Johnson praised his experienced team’s leadership and accountability, as well.

Also, Johnson prides his team on its defense. His goal is to keep the Seminoles to the mid-50s Thursday night, a feat only two teams have been able to accomplish this season.

Johnson’s team knows what’s at stake. It is an upperclassman-heavy squad, and they know that it’s win or go home at this point of the season.

What’s next?

The victor will advance to the region semifinals on Tuesday. There, they’ll play the winner of the Maclay (23-3) vs. Marianna (21-6) game.

The Blue Wave hosts the Seminoles at 7 p.m. at home.