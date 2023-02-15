Santa Fe High Head Coach Glen Banks Previews Regional Tournament

Share Facebook

Santa Fe High School boys basketball head coach Glen Banks joined Sport Scene to recap Santa Fe’s district tournament and discuss its Class 4A Regional Quarterfinal game against Palm Bay Thursday night.

District Tournament Recap

After an incredible regular season, the Raiders made a run to the district final. Despite scoring 69 points, Santa Fe fell to North Marion in the championship. Although the team came up short, Banks said the game served as a wakeup call and gave fuel to the team coming into the state tournament.

In Order to Win…

To win this game, Banks said the defense must be locked in for the entirety of the game. Without getting multiple stops, the Saints might struggle against a taller team. Because of the smaller size of the Saints players, playing at a quick tempo and strong defensively will be the ultimate key. Despite the height difference, Banks is confident the team can wear out its opponents with transition offense.

Green’s team has been consistent with scoring, averaging 48.5 points per game. Although it has not been a problem in the past, making sure shots are being executed will also contribute to the Saints success. This includes being productive at the free throw line.

Key Players

Senior Dontrell Jenkins is going to be a key offensive player to watch Thursday night. He tallied 43 points in the district championship game and averages 15.6 points per game.

Kyren Washington will also be one to watch as he leads the team in rebounds, averaging 5.5 rebounds per game.

For Palm Bay, 6-foot-3 inch Armoni Singleton is the leading scorer for the Pirates, averaging 16.6 points per game.

Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. Thursday night at Palm Bay in Melbourne.