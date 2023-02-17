Gators win eight more medals at SEC Swimming Champs

Share Facebook

The Florida Gators swimming and diving teams racked up titles on their second day of SEC Championships, winning eight medals Wednesday for a total of 12 so far. After only two days of competition at Texas A&M, the Gators lead both the women and men.

Gold, Silver and Bronze Hardware

Starting off the session was the 200 freestyle relay, and the women won the first medal of the night by placing third with a 1:27.28 time. Following the women, the men set a meet record 200 free relay for the second year in a row. Macguire McDuff, Josh Liendo, Adam Chaney and Alberto Mestre swam a 1:14.19 to slide into first ahead of Tennessee. The group swam the second-fastest time in school history and almost broke the NCAA record that has been standing for 13 years.

Men's 200 Free Relay Final:

MEET RECORD 1:14.19 🐊

McDuff, Liendo, Chaney, Alb. Mestre 🥇 pic.twitter.com/A5b1hoZz5f — Gators Swimming & Diving (@GatorsSwimDv) February 15, 2023

Florida stood on the podium for the 500 freestyle events with Emma Weyant placing third for the women and Jake Mitchell winning gold for the men. Alfonso Mestre also was on the podium for bronze. Both Mitchell and Mestre had A-cut times and every other Gator in the event earned B-cut times.

Freshman Josh Liendo secured a silver medal for his 50 freestyle sprint, finishing with a speedy 18.39. Adam Chaney had a personal best time at 18.71 and earned a bronze medal. Tennessee’s Jordan Crooks stole first with a 17.93, being the second swimmer to ever be below 18 seconds (Caleb Dressel, 17.63).

Wrapping up the session was Maha Amer in the one-meter diving event. Although she missed the final for the three-meter on day one, Amer was able to come back and win second place. She secured her silver with a 299.60. Amer is the school record holder in this event.

The Gators currently sit at the top with 502 points for the women and 542.5 for the men. Day three of SEC Championships starts with the 400 IM with Mabel Zavaros seeded fourth.