Gators win gold on day 3 of SEC Championships

The Gators swimming and diving team added four more medals to their collection yesterday during day three of SEC Championships.

After Thursday night, the Gators have 16 medals from the first three days.

Gold, silver and bronze hardware

Starting the finals session strong was sophomore and newcomer Emma Weyant swimming the 400 IM.

She glided into first place at a finishing time of 4:01.18, which is the second-fastest NCAA time this season as well as in program history. With everyone on her tail, she finished three seconds ahead of the group and cut five seconds off of her prelims time. This is Weyant’s second gold medal of the meet. Her final time also earned her an A-cut.

Women's 400 IM Final:

A Final:

1. Emma Weyant – 4:01.18🥇(2nd fastest school history

4. Mabel Zavaros – 4:07.75

5. Kathleen Golding – 4:07.83 B Final:

9. Zoe Dixon – 4:06.18

10. Anna Auld – 4:10.36 C Final:

19. Amanda Ray – 4:12.27

24. Allie Piccirillo – 4:17.52 pic.twitter.com/WeQhI0kqMU — Gators Swimming & Diving (@GatorsSwimDv) February 16, 2023

Freshman Josh Liendo also had a stellar finals last night. Liendo, again, was behind Tennessee’s Jordan Crooks for the 100 butterfly after prelims. Crooks won gold on day two in the 50 free and Liendo followed him for silver.

Liendo was seeded second behind Crooks after prelims but after surging ahead in the final stretch, he hit the wall with a 44.11, earning gold.

The swim was his fastest time of the season and second-fastest in school history, behind Caleb Dressel’s NCAA time of a 42. 80.

Adding to the collection, Micayla Cronk secured bronze for the 200 free with a career-best time of 1:43.77. It was the fourth-fastest time in Florida’s history.

Macguire McDuff followed Cronk with a 1:32.34 in his 200 free, earning bronze as well. The podium title was McDuff’s first individual medal of the meet.

Finishing the night on the podium 🥉🐊

SEC Championships Standings

After Thursday, Florida is number one ahead of the SEC pack, with a now extended lead.

Florida currently sits at 760 points for the women, with second place occupied by Tennessee with 483 points.

The men are first with 810.5 points followed by Texas A&M with 628 points.

Day four of champs starts Friday morning with the 200m butterfly.