Gators Lacrosse Falls to Top-Ranked UNC

The No. 7 Florida Gators Lacrosse team lost to No. 1 ranked North Carolina on Saturday. The Gators traveled north to take on the Tar Heels in Chapel Hill this weekend. Florida fell to UNC, 5-12.

The First Quarter

Gators Lacrosse held tight with top-ranked North Carolina through the first quarter of the game. Despite disparities in statistics throughout the quarter, it ended with the Tar Heels only holding onto a one-point lead. Florida goalkeeper Sarah Reznick had a fantastic quarter, racking up five saves.

Defensive battle through the first 15 #GoGators pic.twitter.com/NHYOS8nkGO — Gators Lacrosse (@GatorsLAX) February 18, 2023

The Second Quarter

The Tar Heels broke the game open in the second quarter, scoring five unanswered goals while the Gators remained scoreless. UNC dominated Florida in the quarter, possessing the ball at a much higher rate than the Gators. The Tar Heels put up 11 shots on goal in the second. Reznick had another strong performance in the quarter, notching another 6 saves despite allowing several goals. The Tar Heels went into halftime with a 6-0 lead.

The Third Quarter

Florida came out of halftime set ablaze, scoring three goals in the first 3:03 of the third quarter. Sophomore Emma LoPinto netted two goals in the period, cutting UNC’s lead in half. The third quarter was Florida’s best of the game, outpacing the Tar Heels in shots, forced turnovers, and goals. Despite the Gators’ hot second-half start, the quarter closed with three unanswered UNC scores. The Tar Heels held a 9-4 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Fourth Quarter

The fourth quarter came and went without too much excitement. The Tar Heels tallied three more unanswered goals to extend their lead to eight, while the Gators failed to register a shot for the majority of the quarter. Florida’s Danielle Pavinelli scored the final goal of the game, bringing the final score to 5-12.

High Points for the Gators

Two-time defending AAC Goalkeeper of the Year, Sarah Reznick showed why she’s racked up so many honors throughout her career. Even though it came in a losing effort, Reznick tallied an impressive 14 saves against the top team in the nation. Emma LoPinto scored three goals, bringing her point total to 10 in two games this season. LoPinto’s goals boost her point streak to 21 games in a row.

Back to back goals from Emma LoPinto 🫢🔥 UF 3, UNC 6#FLax | #GoGators pic.twitter.com/DNYBUpB1Em — Gators Lacrosse (@GatorsLAX) February 18, 2023

Gators Lacrosse’s Next Matchup

The Gator’s next game will be at home versus the Maryland Terrapins next Saturday in Gainesville. The Terrapins are currently ranked at #2 in the country, but that’s sure to change after their 11-20 blowout loss to Syracuse earlier today.