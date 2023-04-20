Charles Davis Talks Upcoming NFL Draft

Share Facebook

Twitter

In 2006, Charles Davis became a member of NFL Media and presently fulfills the role of an analyst on “NFL Total Access” and “Around the League” programs broadcasted on NFL Network. Davis, who previously played as a defensive back for the University of Tennessee, additionally offers detailed analysis on college football and draft prospects for the network’s “Path to the Draft” show.

Nature of NFL Draft Day

Draft day, in any sport, is an exciting day for all parties involved. As a player, it is the moment you’re whole life’s work has been leading up to, hearing your name called. As a front office, it is decisions that help build the foundation of your future into building a successful franchise.

While it is an exciting day that can dictate individuals and teams’ success, it is also quite stressful. Disagreements amid the process are far too common, making it almost impossible for everyone to come together on one pick.

Davis, after covering the draft for nearly 20 years, has experienced first hand what happens behind closed doors.

Who Will be the Top Pick

Bryce Young, the Alabama quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner, is an exceptional football player, having completed 65.9 percent of his passes, averaging 303.7 yards passing a game, and throwing 79 touchdowns in his last two seasons. He has displayed leadership, decision-making and poise. However, the NFL Draft requires projecting who can play or star in the NFL, a different beast from college football. Young measured 5 feet, 10 1/8 inches, which has raised concerns about his suitability for the NFL.

There is no question about Young’s past performances, but the question is whether his height would affect his ability to play in the NFL. Although Young has always been a little undersized on the football field, it did not prevent him from dominating in high school and college. Young acknowledges the validity of the concerns about his height and says that he knows what he is capable of and who he is, having played with people who are bigger than him his entire life.

Others believe that Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud fits the mold of a NFL quarterback more than Young.

Davis shared his thoughts on who he believes the top pick should be.

The Anthony Richardson Effect

There’s a lot of buzz surrounding former Florida Gators quarterback Anthony Richardson in the upcoming 2023 NFL Draft. While odd makers have him as the favorite to go third overall, some are wondering if he’ll fare better than last year’s projected first-rounder Malik Willis, who slipped to 86th overall.

Is Anthony Richardson the best athlete ever at the quarterback position? 💥 pic.twitter.com/O2DUQXSIaY — PFF (@PFF) April 14, 2023

Two of Willis’ disadvantages were his height and accuracy, despite his impressive athleticism and arm. In contrast, Richardson’s size and athleticism rank second to none, though his accuracy is also a concern with a completion percentage that drops in the fourth quarter and more interceptions in the second half.

Despite these concerns, quarterbacks are still in high demand in the NFL, and Richardson is one of the top prospects in a class that also includes Young and Stroud. However, it’s worth noting that it’s rare for quarterbacks to go first, second and third overall in the draft, with only three instances of this happening in the last 56 years.