Relief pitcher Chase Chappell showed out in an impressive display against Seminole State Raiders. Credit/Santa Fe College Athletics.

No. 7 Saints Snap Losing Streak, Top Raiders 7-5 in Walk-off Fashion

After being swept by the No. 2 College of Central Florida, the No. 7 Santa Fe College Saints (36-7, 12-7) hoped to bounce back for a matchup with the Seminole State Raiders (24-22, 7-12). A back-and-forth game all afternoon, strong pitching from both sides took the game to extra innings. Ultimately, the Saints came out on top with a two-run walk-off home run from Josh Hogue. Santa Fe knocked off Seminole State 7-5 in 11 innings of play.

Quiet on the Saints Front

The Raiders started swinging early. In the first inning, Carlos Lopez singled off of Santa Fe starting pitcher Tobin Moran. Kishon Fret put up a RBI double to drive in Lopez and give the Raiders an early 1-0 lead. Next up to bat, Jhoander Irigoyen doubled to score Fret, making it 2-0 Raiders.

The Saints started off in a quiet way offensively against Seminole State’s starting pitcher Tyler Van Dyke. Going three-and-out in the bottom of the first, the second inning proved to be no more productive. Zeth Rodriguez reached second base on a Raiders’ error. Other than that, the Saints remained hitless through the first three innings.

Rodriguez Evens the Score

Raider Ryan Recio started the fourth with a single. Increasing their lead to 3-0, Jacob Green doubled, scoring Recio. On a pitching change by Seminole State, Ryan Franklin entered the game to face the bulk of Santa Fe’s order. Franklin hit Hogue with a pitch and walked Jahlani Rogers to load the first and second bases. Rodriguez stepped up to the plate and evened the score with a three-run home run.

Zeth Rodriguez (7) hit a three-run home run to put the Saints back in the game, his fifth HR of the year. Credit/Santa Fe College Athletics.

The Saints tacked on another run in the fifth after a triple from Hunter Keen and a RBI double from Hogue to score him. However, the Raiders answered quickly in the top of the sixth. After a pair of singles to start the inning, Cade Brewer scored on a fielder’s choice out at first, once again tying the score, which sat at 4-4. Jason Ambos hit a RBI single to gain the 5-4 lead for the Raiders. Coach Johnny Wiggs decided on a pitching change; Chase Chappell entered as a relief pitcher and recorded the final out in the inning.

Chase Chappell (21) gained the win for the Saints in one of his most dominant showings of the season. Chappell recorded 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB and 4 K. Credit/Santa Fe College Athletics

Chappell Routs Raiders

Seminole State’s day was ruined when right-handed freshman Chase Chappell entered Wednesday’s game in the midst of the sixth inning. In his 5.1 innings of pitching, Chappell retired all but two batters he faced with only one hit allowed. The other batter reached base on an error by the Saints. Recording four three-and-out innings and four strikeouts, Chappell was named the winning pitcher, his third win of the season.

Walk-off Win

After the Saints evened the score at 5-5 with a RBI single from Grant Gallagher in the bottom of the eighth, solid relief pitching on both sides carried the game into extra innings. Uneventful ninth and tenth innings composed of only one hit on either side from the Raiders. Similarly, Seminole State went three-and-out in the top of the eleventh.

With one out already recorded, Corey Filley led the campaign for the win with a single in the bottom of the eleventh. However, the pinch runner for Filley, Jordan Perry, was picked off at first base for the second out of the inning. Keen reached first base on a Seminole State error. Then, Hogue slugged a two-run walk-off home run on a pitch from Blake D’Arville.

The Santa Fe Saints defeated the Seminole State Raiders, 7-5.

Josh Hogue (15) walked-off with a two-run home run to win the game for the Saints. Hogue went 3-4 with 2 doubles, 2 runs and 3 runs batted in. Credit/Santa Fe College Athletics.

Up Next for the Saints

Santa Fe takes on Daytona State at home on Friday afternoon at 3:00 p.m. They then travel to Daytona State to play the Falcons on Saturday afternoon at 1:00 p.m. Still on the road, the Saints again play the Raiders this time at Seminole Sate at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday.

You can find their season schedule here.

