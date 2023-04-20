Tiger Woods “successful” surgery after withdrawing from the Masters

Share Facebook

Twitter

The Masters veteran, Tiger Woods, has completed his ankle surgery and announced that it was successful on Wednesday morning. Earlier this month, he withdrew from the Augusta National in the third round due to his foot injury.

Augusta National

Before play on the fourth day of The Masters, Wood withdrew and revealed it was due to plantar fasciitis, which is a tissue inflammation that causes pain in the heel.

The day before, Woods was seen to be limping on hole 17. At the end of the day, Woods was nine-over for the tournament and six-over for the round.

Beginning the third round, Woods began the round with a bogey. He hit another bogey on the 14th, and had double bogeys on the 15th and 16th. Woods ended the day with the worst score, putting him at the bottom of the leaderboard.

It was his 25th appearance at the tournament and his 23rd consecutive cut at The Masters. This was only the second competitive event that Woods attended this year. Jon Rahm, the Spanish professional, took home the Masters trophy for 2023.

A second major championship for Jon Rahm. #themasters pic.twitter.com/N46q3ptQxu — The Masters (@TheMasters) April 9, 2023

Woods’ Health

According to a Twitter post by Woods, the surgery on his ankle was successful and was performed by Dr. Martin O’Malley at the HSS Sports Medicine Institute in New York City. Woods underwent a subtalar fusion procedure to “address his post-traumatic arthritis from his previous talus fracture.”

The 47-year-old professional has undergone numerous surgeries already in his life. Since his car crash in 2021, Woods has gone through surgeries and inconsistent match appearances.

In February of 2021, Woods crashed his car in Southern California, and his car hit a tree, went airborne and flipped before landing. He received serious leg injuries from the accident and went into emergency surgery the day of the accident. He had comminuted open fractures in both the upper and lower parts of the tibia and fibula bones. He had additional injuries to his ankle and foot as well as trauma to the muscle and soft-tissue of the leg.

Since the crash, Woods’ appearances in competition haven’t been consistent and he tends to prioritize the majors. When asked by a reporter at this year’s Masters about whether or not this could be his last, he responded, “I don’t know how many more I have in me.”