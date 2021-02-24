Golf World Reacts to Tiger Woods’ Accident

The world continues to comprehend the Tiger Woods accident.

On Tuesday, Woods was severely injured in a single-vehicle rollover accident in Los Angeles. The car went off a median, went across two lanes and hit a curb and tree. The car landed on its side, and the “jaws of life” were required to get the 15-time major champion out of his vehicle.

Woods was hospitalized and required surgery on his lower body. According to CNN, the 45-year-old legendary golfer had a metal rod put in his leg during the emergency surgery.

Dr. Jennifer Ashton of ABC News said the metal rod will help stabilize his body. Ashton said as well that surgeries being reported that are for relieving pressure are for treating serious damage.

Woods is awake and responsive following the surgery at the Harbor-UCLA Medical Center, per his official Twitter account.

These developments have shocked the golf world and the rest of the world as well.

“Tiger Woods is part of the Augusta National family, and the news of his accident is upsetting to all of us. We pray for him, for his full recovery and for his family during this difficult time.” – Chairman Fred Ridley — The Masters (@TheMasters) February 23, 2021

Statement from the PGA TOUR on Tiger Woods. Woods was involved in a single-car accident this morning in California and suffered multiple leg injuries. pic.twitter.com/iEx6QUiKcN — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) February 23, 2021

We are all pulling for you, Tiger. We are so sorry that you and your family are going through this tough time. Everyone hopes and prays for your full and speedy recovery. — Phil Mickelson (@PhilMickelson) February 23, 2021

Fight @tigerwoods like the champion you are for your kids and the world. Love and prayers — Mike Tyson (@MikeTyson) February 23, 2021

Everyone send your prayers out to Tiger Woods! He was just in a bad car accident. Let us all pray for his speedy recovery 🙏🏾 — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) February 23, 2021

Heal up quickly @TigerWoods! Praying for you and your family. God is in control always. Stay strong — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) February 23, 2021

Woods was scheduled to shoot his latest series alongside Justin Herbert, CNN reported. ESPN stated that Drew Brees was supposed to be involved as well.

Many continue to keep Tiger Woods in their thoughts and prayers and hope he will have a speedy recovery. As of the publishing of this article, there is no word as to how long Woods will remain hospitalized or how long his recovery will be.

These details should come as the hospital and Woods’ family choose to release more information. One can guess these details will be released in the next few days.