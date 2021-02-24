Home / Golf / Golf World Reacts to Tiger Woods’ Accident
FILE - In this Saturday, April 13, 2019, file photo, Tiger Woods hits from the fourth tee during the third round for the Masters golf tournament in Augusta, Ga. The PGA Championship is set to begin May 16 on the Black Course at Bethpage State Park on New York's Long Island. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson, File)

Harrison Smajovits February 24, 2021 Golf 12 Views

The world continues to comprehend the Tiger Woods accident.

On Tuesday, Woods was severely injured in a single-vehicle rollover accident in Los Angeles. The car went off a median, went across two lanes and hit a curb and tree. The car landed on its side, and the “jaws of life” were required to get the 15-time major champion out of his vehicle.

Woods was hospitalized and required surgery on his lower body. According to CNN, the 45-year-old legendary golfer had a metal rod put in his leg during the emergency surgery.

Dr. Jennifer Ashton of ABC News said the metal rod will help stabilize his body. Ashton said as well that surgeries being reported that are for relieving pressure are for treating serious damage.

Woods is awake and responsive following the surgery at the Harbor-UCLA Medical Center, per his official Twitter account.

 

These developments have shocked the golf world and the rest of the world as well.

Woods was scheduled to shoot his latest series alongside Justin Herbert, CNN reported. ESPN stated that Drew Brees was supposed to be involved as well.

Many continue to keep Tiger Woods in their thoughts and prayers and hope he will have a speedy recovery. As of the publishing of this article, there is no word as to how long Woods will remain hospitalized or how long his recovery will be.

These details should come as the hospital and Woods’ family choose to release more information. One can guess these details will be released in the next few days.

