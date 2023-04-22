Knight’s First Inning Runs Enough to Defeat Host Raiders

Share Facebook

On the night the home Santa Fe Raiders honored the 20-year anniversary of their final four team, the Creekside Knights played spoiler. A spectacular pitching performance from freshman Matthew Bysheim led the way in the 3-1 win.

Creekside Scores Early

After a double from the leadoff Alexander Calabro, #19 Carson McFarlin doubled him home. A few batters later, #13 Gavin Strump was able to rip a single into right field to score him. These runs would provide a comfortable enough lead early in the game.

Santa Fe Missed Opportunities

After the Knights got on the board early, Santa Fe gave themselves a couple of chances to even the score. Their best chance was a leadoff double in the 2nd from #15 Dalton Dampier. They would strand him at second. The Creekside defense and pitching also played a role in keeping the Raiders off the board. Well-fielded plays from the infield and multiple outs forced on the base pads were key in keeping a lead.

Knights Finish

After Creekside went down 1-2-3 in the top half of the 6th, Santa Fe was finally able to plate a run. It would come off of a single from Cooper Ruppert. They were unable to score him from second. Senior Andrew Herbst would pitch the 7th and have no problem, retiring the Raiders in order to end the game. Creekside moves to 16-6. Santa Fe drops to 15-8 and will look to get win 16 Monday against Dixie County.