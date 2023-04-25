Former P.K. Yonge Head Football Coach Kevin Doelling Talks Departure, What’s Next in Store

Share Facebook

Twitter

Kevin Doelling, head coach of the P.K. Yonge football team for the past two years, announced on Feb. 28 that he was departing from the team. Doelling joined Sport Scene on Monday to discuss his departure and what’s next in store for him.

Decision to Leave

Doelling said that there were multiple factors that went into the decision. He felt that it was time for him to move on and find a place that he can see himself mature and grow old in. He also mentioned that there were things going on at P.K. Yonge that he did not agree with, which also played a role in his decision.

He said he’s grateful for his time and the relationships he built at P.K. Yonge and said the hardest part about leaving is saying goodbye to the kids.

“That was always kind of my strong suit, being involved with the student body and making sure that they know I care, and they know I love them,” he said.

My time as the head coach at @PKYFootball has come to an end. Just want to say thank you to all my coaches, athletes, and anyone who supported us along the way! With that being said, I’ll be heading East to St. Augustine to @TCHSTorosFB !! #HornsUp — Coach Kev (@KevinJDoelling) April 23, 2023

What’s Next?

Doelling’s next stop is St. Augustine, where he will be working with the Tocoi Creek football team. Doelling will serve as the offensive coordinator under head coach Zach Harbison, who will also be coaching his first year at Tocoi Creek in 2023.

Doelling is comfortable with going from head coach to offensive coordinator, as offense has always been his strength. He grew up playing quarterback and was successful at developing quarterbacks during his time at P.K. Yonge. Doelling said the new role allows him to settle in to one focus, where he can really be creative. He is also thrilled at the opportunity to call games from the box.

“I’ve always wanted to be in the box as well and call it from the box, so that will be exciting for me as well,” he said.

Although Doelling his happy with his current position as offensive coordinator, he said he would like to make another run at head coaching in the next five years or so.