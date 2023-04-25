New York Jets Outlook with Rodgers

Share Facebook

Twitter

Aaron Rodgers was traded to the New York Jets on Monday, ending his longtime power struggle with the Green Bay Packers. In the trade, the Jets are adding one of the greatest passers ever, but Rodgers turns 40 next season. The longtime Packers quarterback won back-to-back NFL MVP awards only two years ago. The question looming over the recent Jets acquisition is whether or not Rodgers has one more great season left in him.

The Aaron Rodgers Trade

Aaron Rodgers joined the Pat McAfee Show on March 15 to share with the world that he intended to play with the Jets this season. Following his announcement, the Packers and Jets began a drawn-out negotiation culminating in yesterday’s trade.

The Trade Details:

New York Jets get:

Aaron Rodgers

No. 15 pick (2023)

No. 170 pick (2023)

Green Bay Packers get:

No. 13 pick (2023)

No. 42 pick (2023)

No. 207 pick (2023)

Conditional second-round 2024 draft pick that conveys to a first-rounder if Rodgers plays 65% of the Jets’ plays in 2023

Trade compensation, per sources: Jets get:

🏈Aaron Rodgers, pick No. 15, a 2023 5th-rd pick (No. 170). Packers get:

🏈Pick No. 13, a 2023 2nd-rd pick (No. 42), a 6th-rd pick (No. 207), a conditional 2024 2nd-rd pick that becomes a 1st if Rodgers plays 65 percent of the plays. pic.twitter.com/Q2vUMfyZGH — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 24, 2023

What does this mean for the New York Jets?

It’s impossible to predict what the outcome of next season will be for the Jets. It’s been 13 seasons since the Jets made the playoffs, all the way back in the Rex Ryan era. The Jets haven’t had a winning season since 2015 when Ryan Fitzpatrick was starting at quarterback.

The Jets gave up a lot to get Rodgers on their roster and missing the playoffs would feel like a failure. Were the Jets to miss out on the postseason again, the jokes would roll in.

But the measuring stick for the Jets is different than it is for teams like the Patriots, Chiefs and Cowboys. While many will look at the addition of Aaron Rodgers and see the Jets as a Super Bowl-or-bust team, shouldn’t playing winning football be enough?

The national media will heap pressure on the Jets, seeing anything other than an AFC Championship game appearance as a failure. But Jets fans should see a winning record (their first in eight seasons) as a win.

Reaction from the New York Jets

The Jets’ social media team has been working overtime since the trade went down yesterday. The team has been posting memes all over social media. It’s safe to say that the organization is extremely excited about its latest acquisition.