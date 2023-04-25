Marlins Fall 11-0 to Braves

Share Facebook

The Miami Marlins were handed their 11th loss of the season Monday night in Atlanta.

Game Trends

The Marlins couldn’t get their bats working, as Brave’s pitcher Spencer Strider had one of his best performances to date. The 24-year-old right hander dominated on the mound, only allowing two hits across eight innings. He pitched a total of 101 pitches, with 81 of them being strikes.

Strider has made history as the first Braves pitcher to strike out at least nine batters in nine consecutive starts. He holds the longest active streak in the league and is only two games behind the 11-game record holding Hall of Famer Nolan Ryan.

The game was headed in a perfect direction before Jazz Chisholm Jr. reached on an error by Matt Olsen at first base in the seventh inning. Strider hadn’t allowed a hit until the eighth, when Jean Segura snapped the the chance of a no-hitter with a single to left-field.

Jean Segura bat flipped after breaking up the no-no pic.twitter.com/Ja26JgeLMo — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) April 25, 2023

While Strider did his job on the mound, the Braves did their job at the plate too. The team had a total of 12 hits, with five home runs against the Marlin’s pitchers.

Tonight’s Matchup

Pitching for the Marlin’s will be right handed pitcher Bryan Hoeing. He will be called up from Triple-A for tonight’s game, after being sent to the minors in the 2022 season.

On the mound for the Braves will be Charlie Morton. The righty has four games under his belt this season, with a 2-2 record and a 3.22 ERA.

The Marlins have won five of their last six series, but they will need to get their bat’s working in order to stand a chance against the Braves.