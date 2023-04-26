Gators Gymnast Trinity Thomas Named 2023 Honda Sports Award Winner

Share Facebook

Florida Gators gymnast Trinity Thomas now has another accolade to add to her historic collegiate career resume after being name the 2023 Honda Sports Award Winner Tuesday.

She also received the award last year. And out of all the 37 gymnast recipients, she became the ninth to earn it multiple times.

The Honda Sports Award recognizes the top female athletes across the 12 NCAA sports.

Thomas’ Legendary Career

Over the course of her five year college career, Thomas has broken multiple records and received multiple awards.

She came to Florida in 2019, and her impact on the team was immediately seen.

A couple of her accomplishments her freshman year include being named SEC Freshman of the year and being one of four, the only freshman, to be ranked in the nation’s top 20 for all four events.

Trinity Thomas was special from the start.

Here come the 10s

Sophomore year, in a meet against LSU, Thomas earned her first perfect 10 on the uneven bars.

From there, 27 more 10s would follow, and Thomas would tie the all-time collegiate record with 28 perfect 10s.

Perfect 10s Vault (5) Bars (5) Beam (6) Floor (12)



She had four 10s in her 2020 and 2021 seasons, followed by 12 in 2022 and eight in 2023.

On floor, she was known for the caliber of her double layout, primarily characterized by her amplitude. She made her skills look effortless and perfected her execution to amount to become one of the best to ever take the mat.

Thomas’ final career 10 came in the NCAA Championship meet on vault. She was overcome by emotions, surrounded by her teammates and coaches who have supported her throughout her journey.

Alongside her perfect 10s, Thomas is a 34-time All American who’s won SEC Gymnast of the year three times (2020, 2022, 2023). She was an all-arounder on multiple events, holds the SEC record for SEC Gymnast’s of the week and so much more.

LEGENDARY 👑 Trinity Thomas finishes her collegiate career with 28 Perfect 10s, tied for first place on the all-time list 🔥 #ThatsaW @gym_trin | @gatorsgym pic.twitter.com/DX2AoLeYCR — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 16, 2023

Farewell to Florida

Thomas has made her mark on Gator Nation. She received her bachelor’s degree in Applied Physiology and Kinesiology after graduating cum laude in April 2022.

Afterward, she began pursuing her master’s degree in Health Education and Behavior.

While the O’Dome will no longer be met with her presence, all who had the opportunity to watch and cheer for her have these memories to carry with them.

Her collegiate resume not only reveals her talent, but also her character, and she will be remembered for both.