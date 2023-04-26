Aaron Rodgers Sends His Farewell to Packers Fans

Share Facebook

On Monday, Aaron Rodgers was traded to the Jets in a massive trade including the Packers’ first and fifth-round picks in exchange for the Jets’ first, second, sixth and conditional second-round pick in 2024 that could potentially become a first-round pick. In a lengthy post on Instagram Tuesday night, he sent his goodbyes. He thanked the fans, staff, teammates and the entire Packers organization.

Career

Rodgers was drafted by the Packers with the 25th overall pick in the 2005 draft. In his 17-year career with Green Bay, he has undeniably left his mark as one of the greatest Packers to play the sport. Rodgers has won four MVP awards and led the Packers to a Super Bowl in 2011.

Rodgers played in his only Super Bowl in 2011, defeating defeating Pittsburgh 31-25. Also, that season not only gave Rodgers his only ring, but it gave him his first MVP. In this monster season, Rodgers led the Packers to a 15-1 record putting up a 122.5 passer rating with 4,643 yards and 45 touchdowns. Moreover, the 2011 season is still the highest passer rating in Rodgers’ career and his 45 touchdowns are the second most he has thrown for in a season. In 2020, he threw for 48 touchdowns which is the most in a single season for him.

Stats

Rodgers has a career passer rating of 103.6. Additionally, he’s recorded 59,055 passing yards, 475 touchdowns, 105 interceptions and a 65.3 completion percentage. He threw for the most yards in his career in 2011 with 4,643. His highest completion percentage in a full season came in jis 2020 MVP season, completing 70.7% of his passes.

What’s Next?

Rodgers is heading to a talented roster in New York, sending former number two overall pick Zach Wilson to the bench. Although the Jets finished 7-10 last year, the new quarterback looks to be the missing piece of the puzzle. With a talented defense and offense featuring Sauce Gardner, Garret Wilson and Breece Hall, the Jets are ready to be contenders in a tough AFC East.