P.K. Yonge Baseball Comes Back to Outlast Eastside 5-3

P.K. Yonge earned win No. 16 Tuesday night with a 5-3 win over local rival Eastside.

Senior captain Lane Sparkman starred, pitching six innings and giving up just three runs. He also would add two hits at the plate.

Blue Wave Go Up Early

After silencing the Eastside bats in the top of the first, P.K. Yonge would take an early lead. Lane Sparkman would single home a run on an infield single. This is all they would get in the first, but in the an opportunity arose for the Blue Wave in the second to break the game open with the bases loaded.

Micah Gratto would do his job at the plate by hitting into a fielder’s choice that would score the runner from third base.

Eastside starting pitcher Thomas Shay would limit the runs there, striking out the next batter. The score would remain 2-0 entering the third inning.

Rams Capitalize on Mistakes

After getting a runner on first, Eastside was able to advance from first to third on an arrant pickoff attempt to first.

A bunt single would bring him home.

After the bunt single, Jayden McBride would show his speed stealing second. The throw would soar into the outfield and he would advance all the way home. He slid in safe at the plate to tie the game.

In the fourth, the unconventional scoring continued. A leadoff double from Maui Schwartz led to another run courtesy of a throw that skipped past the first baseman. Eastside would lead 3-2 entering the fourth inning.

P.K. Yonge Finds a Way

The Blue Wave would show why they now have 16 wins in the fourth and fifth innings. After a tough start to the game, a two-out rally would give them the lead.

A bunt would score a runner from first off of a pickoff attempt and advance him to third. After the bunt, the runner would give the Blue Wave the lead on a wild pitch in the dirt.

Nick Roach would give an insurance run in the fifth off of an RBI double and it was all they would need to secure the win. Roach would come in to pitch for the last two outs of the game, retiring the batters in order.

Blue Wave finish off the game with a 1-2-3 7th and pick up win #16 pic.twitter.com/eQHGJvdStO — Carson Kaley (@CKaley11) April 26, 2023

Eastside will look to bounce back when they travel to Oak Hall Thursday afternoon, and P.K. Yonge will look to continue their momentum with another home game vs. Saint Francis Catholic.