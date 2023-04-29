Shelnut Shines as Florida Baseball Clinches Series vs Missouri

Share Facebook

Twitter

The Florida Gator baseball team clinched its series against the Missouri Tigers on Saturday, winning by a score of 11-7.

Tyler Shelnut was outstanding at the plate going 3 for 4 with two runs and three runs batted in. Wyatt Langford also shined at the plate going 3 for 4 with three RBI as well as freshman Luke Heyman going 2 for 4.

Hurston Waldrep started on the mound for the Gators as Javan Pimental was handed the ball for the Tigers.

Mizzou Woke up Hot

After moving the game forward seven hours due to weather, it seemed like Mizzou woke up ready to hit.

Waldrep couldn’t find the zone early and the Tiger batters made him pay. A four-pitch walk to start the game ended up costing Waldrep two runs as Trevor Austin sent one into the left field berm for a two run homer.

Mizzou was able to put a couple runners on base and advance them to scoring position. But, a good pick by Jac Caglianone at first off Josh Rivera’s throw on a grounder to short got the Gators out of the inning.

Waldrep started off the second inning just like the first, walking the first batter he faced. He was able to get out of it though thanks to a pop up and double play from his infield.

Florida hitters struggled, going 1-2-3 for the first two innings of the ballgame.

The top of the third inning doubled Missouri’s lead, 4-0. Waldrep got two quick outs but a single by Hank Zeisler and a two-run shot by Dalton Bargo put Florida down by a handful.

Florida Works a Four Run Inning

After being hitless through the first two innings, Florida’s bats exploded in the third inning, tying the ballgame.

Colby Halter led off with a free bag at first due to being hit by the pitch. Mizzou went to the bullpen and grabbed Rorik Maltrud. Following the bullpen move, Shelnut recorded the first hit of the ballgame for Florida to put two runners on.

Michael Robertson laid a bunt down the third base line that the Tigers third baseman threw away to firs and it was also ruled a hit on the play. The error caused Halter to score, sending Shelnut to third and Robertson to second. Cade Kurland worked a walk after and the bases were loaded for the Gators.

Wyatt Langford sent the longest single to right-center field that only scored one due to confusion on the base paths. Caglianone lined a ball out to right field as Robertson tagged from third to score. The hits kept on rolling as Josh Rivera singled in to bring home the run that tied the game at 4-4.

Mizzou went to the bullpen again and grabbed Zach Franklin. He did his job as he struck our BT Riopelle and Luke Heyman to end the inning.

Slater Time, Florida Sparks the Lead

Waldrep settled in and didn’t give up a run after the two-run shot in the third inning. After giving up a walk in the fifth inning, Ryan Slater relieved him and struck out Tre Morris to end the inning.

Florida then tacked on another multi-run inning in the sixth. Rivera walked and stole second as Riopelle followed with another walk. Luke Heyman singled to load the bases and Colby Halter flied out to left field to score Rivera, making it 5-4. Shelnut continued his multi hit day with an RBI single, putting Florida ahead 6-4.

Robertson laid a bunt down, advancing Shelnut and scoring Heyman on an error making it 7-4. Robertson stole second and Wyatt Langford laced a two-RBI double extending the Gators lead 9-4.

Tigers Start Biting Back, Neely Takes Over

Mizzou started to crawl back in the seventh inning. Slater gave up a single and then the Tigers hit their third two run homer of the game to close the gap. An RBI triple plated another run and the Tigers trailed by only two runs at 9-7.

Slater worked two innings in relief, giving up three hits and three runs. Brandon Neely made his first appearance after serving his four-game suspension. He struck out Ty Wilmsmeyer to end the seventh inning.

Gator Bats Continue Hitting

After two quick outs to start the home half of the seventh inning for Florida, their bats found quality two out hitting.

Heyman singled and Halter trotted to first after getting hit by a pitch. Shelnut then smoked a two RBI double to put the Orange and Blue up 11-7.

Neely Closes and Florida Takes the Series

Neely remained in the game to close the ballgame for the Gators. He ran into some trouble in the ninth inning, giving up a single and a walk, and both runners advanced on a fly out. But, Neely closed the door recording a strikeout and a game ending double play.

The Gators will go for the series sweep on Sunday with the first pitch at noon.