Gators Men’s Golf Looks For Big Day

The Gators open play in Round 2 of the NCAA Regional Tournament Tuesday Morning.

Round 1

In Round 1, Florida was able to recover with a 7-under performance on the back 9 after a rough start. The Gators shot a 280 (-4) on the day to put them in seventh place.

Monday saw the Gators start with a +3 and stay in last place before the turnaround. The turnaround was led by Fred Biondi, Ricky Castillo and John DuBois who all shot under par on the day.

Day 1 views 📸 pic.twitter.com/k0Cr7PfIph — Gators Golf (@GatorsGolf) May 15, 2023

DuBois was able to birdie two consecutive holes to end the day giving him a 70 (-1), tying for 30th.

Castillo and Biondi shot 2-under rounds to help the Gators climb back into the tournament. They both sit tied for 20th after Castillo was able to finish with two Birdies and Biondi was able to finish Bogey-free.

Round 2

The Gators will look to make up ground during the second round to avoid having their season come to an end.

Gators Golf will tee off with Kansas State (-3) and Liberty (-1) for Round 2.

The Gators are looking to hone in on recent success winning their last three matches against Ole Miss, Vanderbilt and Texas A&M to finish the season. Florida is sitting on the bubble with the top-5 teams advancing to the National Championship game at Grayhawk in Scottsdale, Arizona.

When Florida tees off they will be one stroke back from a three way tie for 5th place with Oregon and Little Rock.