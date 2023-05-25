Day Two Recap from SEC Tournament: Arkansas and LSU Advance; Aggies and Gamecocks on Brink of Elimination.

Share Facebook

Wednesday was the second day of the SEC Baseball Tournament and it was the first day of the double elimination round in the tournament. Four games were played: South Carolina faced LSU, Texas A&M and Arkansas matched up, Florida and Alabama faced off and Vanderbilt and Auburn played in the nightcap. Here are the recaps.

South Carolina and LSU:

LSU brought home the first win of day, defeating the Gamecocks 10-3 behind a strong offensive showing. Tigers starting pitcher, Thatcher Hurd, pitched 5 1/3 innings giving up three runs. The only bright spot for the Gamecocks came from an Ethan Petry home run in the fifth inning.

South Carolina struggled on the mound. Eli Jones allowed five hits and four runs, and their four relief pitchers surrendered six runs on five hits. However, two runs of those runs were unearned.

Arkansas Walks-Off Texas A&M:

It looked as though Texas A&M would be pulling off the upset over the No. 2 seed Razorbacks. Through six innings, the Aggies held Arkansas to just one run and lead 4-1. Though, in the bottom of the seventh inning, Arkansas’ Jared Wagner hit a go-ahead grand slam allowing Arkansas to come back and take a 5-4 lead. But the Aggies never quit. In the top of the ninth, Austin Bost hit a solo home run and tied the game at five.

In the 11th inning, Arkansas’ Kendall Diggs hit a walk-off solo home run to put the Razorbacks in the winners bracket.

Day Two Finale; Vanderbilt Takes Down Auburn

Auburn’s defense and pitching struggled in Wednesday’s game, giving the Commodores five runs on errors or walks. After five innings, the game was knotted at two. Vanderbilt took the lead in the bottom of the fifth and never looked back. The Tigers had plenty of opportunities to plate runs, but could only record five hits on the night. Vanderbilt advanced to the winners bracket with a 6-4 win.

Thursday’s Matchups

Texas A&M and South Carolina are currently in action while Alabama and Auburn will play at 2 p.m. Then, starting at 5:30 p.m., LSU and Arkansas will face off and the Gators finish off the action-packed day against Vanderbilt around 9 p.m.