Former Gator Assistant Coaching In JUCO World Series

Share Facebook

Twitter

A former Gator baseball assistant is now coaching his squad in the 2023 NJCAA DII World Series. Head coach Ross Jones has led the St. Johns River State College Vikings to their first World Series in program history. St. Johns River is a junior college located in Palatka, Florida, just 40 miles away from the University of Florida. Jones coached under Pat McMahon during his time with the Gators.

The Vikings 👊their 🎟️ to Enid, OK! St. Johns River State is heading to the 2023 #NJCAABaseball DII World Series after winning the South Atlantic District.https://t.co/U5c7Q5z2Tt pic.twitter.com/hRTMh9966D — NJCAA Baseball (@NJCAABaseball) May 13, 2023

Vikings Make History

Jones is making history with his team this season, leadingd the Vikings to their first regional and state championship in the school’s history. Therefore, the team will face Madison in its first matchup of the World Series.

The Vikings earned their spot in the tournament after defeating Lenoir CC in their respective district championship.

The former Gator led his team to a 44-17 record. From the beginning of the season, Jones knew just how talented the team was. He joined Sport Scene with Steve Russell to talk about what their strengths were and expectations for the upcoming World Series matchup.

Season Awards

After a great season for the Vikings, multiple players and personnel were given awards for their impressive performances. Shortstop Maverick Stallings was named First Team All-Sun Lakes Conference. Stallings hit .308 with 10 home runs and 55 RBIs this season. Catcher/infielder Kaleb Freeman and pitcher Conner McBride were also named First Team All-Sun Lakes Conference. Overall, this team is extremely talented and is capable of making a deep run in pursuit of the world series.

JUCO World Series Bracket

The 2023 NJCAA Division II World Series will take place in Enid, Oklahoma. The tournament will begin Saturday and will conclude on June 2. The tournament features 10 teams and St. Johns River State College will come in as the fifth seed.

Although the Vikings are in the middle of the pack, the team’s talent and coaching will make them a tough matchup for their opponents.