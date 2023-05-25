Heat Look to End ECF in Boston

Share Facebook

Twitter

The Miami Heat will play the Boston Celtics Thursday in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals at 8:30 p.m. The Heat are currently leading the series 3-1 and have a chance to end the Celtics’ season with a win. Boston kept the series alive in Game 4 after a 116-99 win in Miami.

They live for these moments. Lead us, vets. pic.twitter.com/qhqUzPvPQn — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) May 25, 2023

Butler Confident Going Back to Boston

Despite the loss on Tuesday, the Heat stole two games in Boston and dominated Game 3 to take a 3-0 series lead. In the post-game press conference after the Game 4 loss, Jimmy Butler said “we’ll be okay.” Butler is confident the team can close out the series in Boston and he said they need to continue to believe in each other. Butler sees this loss as an opportunity for the team to push even harder.

Butler says the loss is a momentum builder for the team and this will make them play like “their backs are against the wall.” Additionally, the loss made the team realize they need to play harder and play with more energy. He said the team has done better when they had to “do things the hard way.”

Celtics Fight for the Win

In Games 1, 2 and 3 of the series, Boston would struggle in the fourth quarter, losing momentum in each game. However, this switched in Game 4, and the Celtics dominated the quarter to steal Game 4 and keep their season alive. Jayson Tatum recorded his first made fourth quarter field goal of the series in Game 4, and was one of the main reasons the Celtics came out on top in the game.

Tatum said the spirit of his team was upbeat during Game 4. He said they still have an “uphill battle” to go but is proud of this first step of taking home a win.

Key Injury

The Heat announced Thursday morning that guard Gabe Vincent will not play in Game 5 due to a sprained ankle. Vincent has played a major role in the Heat’s success throughout the playoffs. Vincent led Miami to a Game 3 win, scoring 29 points.

#MIAvsBOS INJURY UPDATE: Gabe Vincent (left ankle sprain) has been ruled out of tonight's Game 5 vs the Celtics. — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) May 25, 2023

Tipoff is set for 8:30 p.m. at TD Garden in Boston.