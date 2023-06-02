UConn Set to Face Texas Tech in NCAA Regionals

Share Facebook

The UConn Huskies are appearing in their sixth consecutive NCAA Baseball Regional as they begin action in the Gainesville Regional Friday, facing Texas Tech.

BIG EAST Championship

UConn fell to Xavier 7-3 in the BIG EAST Championship but that effort helped the Huskies get this NCAA Regional berth. The Huskies 43-15) will first play Texas Tech (39-21) Friday in the Gainesville Regional.

How was UConn’s Season?

UConn clinched the Big East Season regular season crown and claimed the top spot in the Big East Conference over Xavier. In the opener of the Big East Tournament, the Huskies trailed Georgetown 3-2 after six innings and 4-3 after the top of the eighth before they stole the win from Georgetown with BIG EAST Player of the Year Dominic Freeberger hitting an RBI single to send junior center fielder David Smith home to tie the game. Senior right fielder Jake Studley would then hit an RBI single to send Freeberger home to win the game.

The Huskies would then take a hard 10-2 loss against Xavier in the Semifinals. That would lead them to play Georgetown again where they won 10-1, securing their spot in the Big East Championship game against the Musketeers. The Huskies would beat the Musketeers (6-4) forcing a rubber match and keeping their championship hopes alive. It all came down to winner takes all where they would lose the Big East Championship game to the Musketeers 7-3.

Who to Look Out For in U-Conn Baseball

At the plate, the Huskies can hit. Dominic Freeberger leads the way with a batting average of .349 with 60 RBI and 57 runs scored. Keep your eye on Ben Hubber also who hits .330 with 63 RBI and 16 home runs.

On the mound, the Huskies have struggled at times but Justin Willis posts nice numbers with a 3.32 earned run average and 29 strikeouts. Garret Coe is another pitcher who could do well for the Huskies. On average, this is a team that can hit but at times has struggled on the mound and we’ll see if that holds true in this NCAA Regional.