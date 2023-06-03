Florida Baseball Falls Short to Texas Tech, Must Win Twice Sunday

Share Facebook

The number two Gator baseball came up short against the Texas Tech Red Raiders on Saturday. The Orange & Blue dropped their second game of the Gainesville Regional to Texas Tech with a final score of 5-4.

This is now the third consecutive season that the Gators have lost their second game of the Gainesville Regional at Condron Family Ballpark.

What Happened

The game was scoreless until Josh Rivera hit a sacrifice fly, bringing in Wyatt Langford. Florida got out in front with a 1-0 lead in the top of the fourth. However, Texas Tech’s Austin Green stepped up to the plate in the bottom of the fourth and slashed a two-run homer to give the Red Raiders a 2-1 lead.

Texas Tech’s victory belongs to its first baseman, Gavin Kash, who went 3-for-4 with two homers on the night.

Kash would hit his first dinger of the contest on a solo shot in the fifth, giving Texas Tech a 3-1 advantage.

Then, Gator two-way standout Jac Caglianone revived the Florida offense in the top of the sixth. Caglianone hit an 0-2 pitch for a two-run, opposite-field shot to tie the ballgame.

Caglianone hits his 29th HR of the season on a two-run opposite field shot to tie the ballgame. T6 | #Gators 3-3 #RedRaiders pic.twitter.com/BcoyxWb2hU — ESPN 98.1 / 850 WRUF (@ESPNGainesville) June 3, 2023

The home run marked his 29th of the season and brought the Gators back into the contest.

Kash would strike again for the Red Raiders in the eighth, connecting on Florida reliever Ryan Slater’s 3-2 pitch with a two-run blast. Fans of the Orange & Blue fell silent as Texas Tech took control with a 5-3 lead. The Gators would score another run but it wouldn’t be enough.

#TexasTech baseball head coach @TimTadlockTTU on @Gavinkash6’s performance against the #Gators: “Really proud of him, just proud that he’s moving on the right pitch and that’s he’s present. All hitters go through rough patches and the one thing he hasn’t wavered with is his… pic.twitter.com/2PX1o5e41p — Ellie Shreve (@ellie_shreve) June 4, 2023

Brandon Sproat had a solid start for the Gators on the mound. He held the Red Raiders to four hits and three runs over six innings, walking two and striking out seven.

“I thought Brandon threw the ball good,” O’Sullivan said during the postgame press conference. “Gave up three over six for a quality start. He did everything we asked him to do. We made a couple of key mistakes during the game that ended up hurting us a bit, but Texas Tech played really good. Their starter was really good. But we had our opportunities, just didn’t have our best at-bats in the most crucial times.”

Next Up

The Gators have dropped into the losing bracket and must win their next three games to keep postseason hopes alive. Florida will next face off with UConn on Sunday at 12 p.m. The winner of that game will take on Texas Tech Sunday at 6 p.m. in an attempt to force a winner-take-all face off on Monday.

O’Sullivan shared his message to the team as they prepare for Sunday’s game.

“We are disappointed, but have to flush it,” O’Sullivan said. “Nothing else to do but win the next three games. We have to win tomorrow against UConn and then move on, hopefully, to the second game and be successful there and then move on to the next one. It’s really that simple.”

#Gators head coach Kevin O’Sullivan following @GatorsBB’s loss to #TexasTech: “We have nothing else to do but win the next three games… We put ourself in that position but it’s certainly doable.” pic.twitter.com/Q1aKrtpCxk — ESPN 98.1 / 850 WRUF (@ESPNGainesville) June 4, 2023

Waldrep To Start vs Huskies

Additionally, when asked about who he will start against UConn, O’Sullivan responded, “Hurtson, of course.”

Florida right-hander Hurtson Waldrep will toe the rubber in his first NCAA Tournament start with the Gators, as he looks to keep Florida’s postseason alive.