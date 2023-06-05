Three SEC Teams Punch Ticket to Super Regionals

Share Facebook

On Sunday, three SEC baseball teams advanced to the Super Regionals of the NCAA Baseball Tournament. The Alabama Crimson Tide, Tennessee Volunteers and South Carolina Gamecocks swept their regional opponents and continue to play for a chance at advancing to the College World Series.

Alabama Wins Tuscaloosa Regional

The Crimson Tide earned the overall No. 16 seed in the NCAA Tournament and received the final hosting region. Their regional opponents were Boston College, Troy University and Nicholls State.

TUSCALOOSA REGIONAL 1️⃣ Alabama

4️⃣ Nicholls

3️⃣ Troy

2️⃣ Boston College#RoadToOmaha pic.twitter.com/hpgSQ8wa4S — NCAA Baseball (@NCAABaseball) May 29, 2023

The Crimson Tide started off against Nicholls on Friday in what proved to be a tight matchup. Luke Holman, the sophomore starting pitcher for Alabama, allowed two runs in his six innings pitched. Going into the bottom of the ninth, the Crimson Tide and Colonels were knotted up at three runs each. With two outs and a runner on second, Jim Jarvis delivered a walk-off hit to give his team the win.

On Saturday, Alabama trailed Troy 8-7 heading into the top of the ninth. The Crimson Tide avoided an upset for the second day in a row with a four run inning to give them an 11-8 victory.

On Sunday, Alabama faced Boston College and posted an 8-0 shutout over the Eagles to punch their ticket to the Super Regionals to face the No. 1 seeded Wake Forest Demon Deacons.

Tennessee Takes the Clemson Regional

Despite not earning the right to host a regional, the Volunteers made the most of their matchups in Clemson.

CLEMSON REGIONAL 1️⃣ Clemson

4️⃣ Lipscomb

3️⃣ Charlotte

2️⃣ Tennessee#RoadToOmaha pic.twitter.com/rqC2GW5R94 — NCAA Baseball (@NCAABaseball) May 29, 2023

In their first game against the Charlotte 49ers, Tennessee got hot early and never looked back. The Volunteers dominated on Friday, winning 8-1 and secured a matchup with the Clemson Tigers.

⚠️ be on alert in the outfield porches when Griffin Merritt is hitting ⚠️ Griff launches his 18th homer of the year, this one a 3-run shot to make it 8-0 Vols! 🚀🚀 📺 https://t.co/5IxkIXygwU#GBO // #OTH // #BeatCLT pic.twitter.com/HzdhTpQIHr — Tennessee Baseball (@Vol_Baseball) June 2, 2023

On Saturday, the Volunteers and Tigers went back-and-forth and were tied at five apiece after nine innings. In a game that featured 24 combined hits and and lasted 14 innings, Tennessee came out victorious 6-5 in the longest game in program history.

On Sunday, Tennessee had a rematch against the 49ers and continued their dominance over them, winning 9-2 to advance to the Super Regionals. They will face either the Penn Quakers or the Southern Mississippi Golden Eagles.

South Carolina Dominates Columbia Regional

The Gamecocks were at the top of the NCAA rankings for most of the regular season before a string of losses dropped them to the No. 15 overall seed to face North Carolina State, Central Connecticut State and Campbell.

COLUMBIA REGIONAL 1️⃣ South Carolina

4️⃣ Central Connecticut State

3️⃣ NC State

2️⃣ Campbell#RoadToOmaha pic.twitter.com/M7GQrveVOq — NCAA Baseball (@NCAABaseball) May 29, 2023

On Friday, the Gamecocks obliterated Central Connecticut State 19-1. They only gave up four hits to the Blue Devils all game and were hot on offense.

Saturday presented a closer matchup against NC State in a 6-3 win for South Carolina. The Gamecocks allowed 12 hits but managed to hold the Wolfpack to three runs to face Campbell on Sunday.

Sunday was an offensive slugfest, as the teams combined for 29 hits and 23 runs as South Carolina took down Campbell 16-7. The Gamecocks were dominant despite the poor defense. They advanced to the Super Regional to face either Texas Tech or Florida.

Up Next

Monday is the last day of Regional matchups as five more SEC teams can advance to the Super Regionals and have a chance to advance to Omaha.