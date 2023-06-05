Five SEC Teams Alive in Regionals

Share Facebook

In the Southeastern Conference, Alabama, Tennessee and South Carolina have secured their spot in the Super Regionals. Florida, LSU, Arkansas, Texas A&M and Kentucky are still alive, and all are fighting for a chance to advance.

Baton Rouge Regional

After defeating Oregon State 6-5 Sunday, LSU will face the Beavers again at 2 p.m. and a win would send the Tigers to the Super Regional. Oregon State stayed alive after beating Sam Houston State 3-1 Sunday night. The Tigers will have the advantage coming into the matchup, as the Beavers will look to inexperienced pitchers since Oregon State has already played three games. Dylan Crews and Tommy White will look to continue to lead the offense and propel the Tigers into the supers.

End 5 | Tigers take the lead@cade_beloso | ESPN+ pic.twitter.com/SljJjGtYu3 — LSU Baseball (@LSUbaseball) June 5, 2023

Fayetteville Regional

Arkansas is on the wrong side of the standings in their matchup against TCU. After losing 20-5 to TCU Sunday and having to defeat Santa Clara for the second time, the Razorbacks are in a more desperate situation. In order to advance, Arkansas will have to defeat TCU twice. Similar to Oregon State, the pitching is scarce and the Razorbacks will need to have pitchers step up if they want to beat TCU two times.

Arkansas has yet to come out victorious against the Horned Frogs after falling to them Sunday and once in the regular season.

Late night at Baum. Family in the stands. Need to put the game away. Diggsy delivers. We go again. pic.twitter.com/acDAN2EHx6 — Arkansas Razorbacks 🐗 (@ArkRazorbacks) June 5, 2023

The game is slated to start at 3 p.m. this afternoon.

Stanford Regional

After losing 13-5 to The Cardinal Sunday, the Aggies play Stanford again Monday night in a winner-take-all matchup. After beating Stanford on Saturday 8-5, Texas A&M failed to close out the regional with the loss on Sunday.

The Aggies will have to attempt to contain Tommy Troy, who’s been destroying the ball for Stanford. Troy had two home runs and seven RBIs on Sunday, leading the offense.

Brett brings us within one 🫧 📺 ESPN2

🔗 https://t.co/gGq5JuohgI pic.twitter.com/eiwhYGJjI2 — Texas A&M Baseball (@AggieBaseball) June 5, 2023

The game is slated for 9 p.m. Monday.

Lexington Regional

The Kentucky Wildcats had a successful start to their regional before they ran into problems with Indiana on Saturday, falling 5-3. However, the team bounced back and easily defeated both West Virginia and the Hoosiers to force a Game 7. Sunday, the team hit five home runs and had 26 runs over two games to keep its season alive. All hands will be on deck with both teams looking to extend their respective seasons.

Sent it to Monday. pic.twitter.com/MktK4irseK — Kentucky Baseball (@UKBaseball) June 5, 2023

First pitch will be Monday at 6 p.m.