NCAA Baseball Super Regionals are Set

The NCAA Baseball Tournament has reached the Super Regionals stage, with 16 teams remaining on the road to the College World Series in Omaha. Following an eventful weekend of regionals, the matchups for the Super Regionals have been determined. Let’s take a closer look at the key storylines and the highly anticipated clashes that await in the Super Regionals.

Upsets and Surprises

As the Super Regionals are upon us, the tournament has been marked by upsets. Most notably, Auburn and Oklahoma State both went 0-2 in their regionals. However, eight national seeds advanced from their home regionals showcasing their strength.

SEC Dominance

The Southeastern Conference (SEC) emerges as the conference with the most representatives among the remaining teams with six teams still vying for a chance at the College World Series. The SEC’s strong performance is not surprising, considering their regular battles against top-tier competition throughout the season.

🐊 SUPERS BOUND‼️ For the 11th time in program history – and first since 2018, @GatorsBB is headed to the Super Regionals!#SECBSB x #RoadToOmaha pic.twitter.com/v6pUxzMRZR — Southeastern Conference (@SEC) June 5, 2023

Intriguing Conference Rivalries

Several Super Regional matchups feature conference rivals facing off against each other, further raising the stakes for these contests. In the SEC, Florida will go head-to-head with South Carolina. Meanwhile, LSU will host Kentucky, setting the stage for highly anticipated clashes between familiar opponents. Switching to the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC), Virginia and Duke represent the conference’s last two teams standing in the Super Regionals, adding further excitement to the matchups.

Get ready for another thrilling Super Regional matchup, South Carolina’s baseball team is set to face off against the Florida Gators in a three-game series with a coveted College World Series berth on the line. Led by coach Mark Kingston, the Gamecocks showcased their dominance during the regional weekend, rarely breaking a sweat except for a brief moment when they defended a narrow lead against the NC State Wolfpack. However, their upcoming clash with the Gators promises to be a tougher challenge.

Florida vs South Carolina

Florida, as the higher-ranked national seed, will host the Super Regional series in the Sunshine State. South Carolina will travel to Florida for the showdown. The SEC rivals previously clashed, with the Gamecocks sweeping the Gators in Columbia. However, Florida has won 17 of their last 22 games while South Carolina has struggled.

This Super Regional matchup promises intense competition for a spot in the College World Series. Baseball enthusiasts can anticipate a thrilling display of skill and determination from both teams. The battle between these SEC rivals promises intense competition as they vie for the chance to secure a spot in the prestigious College World Series.

Additionally, Tennessee was the first team to secure their spot in the Super Regionals, making an impressive run in the tournament. With wins over top-seeded Clemson and Auburn, the Vols however, will not be hosting the Super Regional as they will travel to play at Southern Mississippi.

Matchups and Stories

· Alabama at No. 1 Wake Forest: Wake Forest went 3-0 in the Winston-Salem Regional to advance. The Demon Deacons will host the Super Regional. Alabama won the Tuscaloosa Regional with a victory Sunday night over Boston College.

· Texas vs. No. 8 Stanford: Texas went 3-0 in the Coral Gables Regional to advance. Stanford defeated Texas A&M 7-1 to advance to the Super Regionals on Monday.

· No. 12 Kentucky at No. 5 LSU: Kentucky beat Indiana on Monday to win the Lexington Regional. LSU advanced to the Baton Rouge Regional final and quickly beat Oregon State 13-7 on Monday. LSU will host the Super Regional.

· Tennessee at Southern Miss: Tennessee went 3-0 in the Clemson Regional to advance. Southern Miss went 4-1 to win the Auburn Regional, including an 11-7 win over Penn on Monday.

· No. 15 South Carolina at No. 2 Florida: South Carolina went 3-0 in the Columbia Regional to advance. Florida beat Texas Tech in the Gainesville Regional final on Monday to advance. The Gators will host the Super Regional.

· Duke at No. 7 Virginia: Duke beat Coastal Carolina on Monday to win the Conway Regional. Virginia went 3-0 in the Charlottesville Regional to advance. The Cavaliers will host the Super Regional.

· Oral Roberts at Oregon: Oregon won the Nashville Regional with a victory over Xavier on Sunday. Oral Roberts won the Stillwater Regional final with a victory over Dallas Baptist University. The NCAA will decide this week the host of the Super Regional.

· No. 14 Indiana State at TCU: Indiana State went 3-0 to win the Terre Haute Regional and advance. TCU advanced to the Fayetteville Regional final with Sunday’s win.

Pressure at Super Regionals

As the NCAA Baseball Super Regionals commence, baseball fans can anticipate thrilling performances and memorable moments. With the College World Series within reach, each game will be fiercely contested. Stay tuned as the remaining teams battle it out for a coveted spot in Omaha, where the journey to be crowned the NCAA Baseball Champion continues.