Florida Panthers Lose Second Game in Stanley Cup Finals

Share Facebook

Twitter

The NHL Stanley Cup Finals started on Saturday. The Florida Panthers have lost both games during this series, with the first two games being played at the Golden Knights Arena in Vegas. The last time the Florida Panthers were in the Stanley Cup was in 1996 against the Colorado Avalanche, where they lost in a sweep.

The Panthers lost 2-5 Saturday and lost even harder Monday night, 2-7. However, the Panthers came back from being down 3-1 against the Bruins, so there is still hope for Panthers fans.

NHL Morning Skate: #StanleyCup Final Edition – June 6, 2023 ▪️ Offense by committee leads @GoldenKnights to 2-0 series lead

▪️ Vegas matches franchise mark with seven goals in a game

▪️ Marchessault scores 12th goal in past 12 contests#NHLStats: https://t.co/OzmwJYZXrp pic.twitter.com/hn6WLMNw58 — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) June 6, 2023

Strengths and Weaknesses

When looking at the flaws of the Panthers and the strength of the Golden Knights, there were quite a few takes. The Panthers relied heavily on their goalies like they have been doing in the Hurricanes and Bruins games. The Panthers needed to step up offensively last night and keep the puck on the Golden Knights’ side of the ice, which they were unsuccessful in. The game was 4-0 going into the third period.

At the start of the third period, there was hope when the Panthers scored their first goal. However, that hope quickly faded after the Golden Knights scored two more points. The game ended with each team scoring one more point, with the final score being 7-2. Both teams have a few days to recover, practice and reset for Thursday’s Game three matchup.

"We want to rest, recover, and be ready to go on home ice. We'll get a lot of energy from our home fans."@jamesoncoop recaps Game 2 in Vegas » https://t.co/fHbzhQarAH pic.twitter.com/JfOcneXV2n — Florida Panthers (@FlaPanthers) June 6, 2023

Looking Ahead

The Florida Panthers look to secure their first series win at home. The teams will have a few days to recover and look at their flaws from the past two games. Looking forward, the Panthers will need to fix their scoring issues. Another thing they must work on is keeping the traffic away from their goal crease. If these issues are addressed during the recovery time, the Panthers have a shot at coming back. When looking at the Golden Knights are solid on all fronts.

Game 3 for the NHL Stanley Cup is Thursday, June 8th, starting at 8 p.m. at the FLA Live Arena.