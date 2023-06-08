Pullin

Gator Basketball Lands Zyon Pullin

June 8, 2023

The Florida Gators basketball team added another transfer to their roster. The Gators landed UC Riverside transfer Zyon Pullin Wednesday, making him the fifth transfer Florida has added to its roster this offseason. He joins Walter Clayton Jr, Tyrese Samuel, EJ Jarvis and Micah Handlogten as additions to Todd Golden’s squad.

Pullin withdrew from the NBA Draft and remained in the transfer portal. At the beginning of June, Pullin’s choices were down to Florida, LSU, Xavier, Michigan and Gonzaga. Later, he cut the list down to the Gators and LSU after visiting both schools. Wednesday, Pullin made it official and committed to Golden and Florida.

Pullin is listed at 6-foot-4 and 195 lbs. He has the ability to convert shots from any point on the court, averaging 18.3 points per game last season and 12.0 points in his collegiate career. He also shows power in his rebound abilities and is a strong facilitator, averaging 4.4 rebounds and 4.2 assists in 2022. Pullin has a career field goal percentage of 48.6%, and his 3-point field goal percentage averaged 39.4%, last season.

 

Pullin will have Iona transfer Clayton Jr. as his partner in the backcourt, and he should join returning Gators Riley Kugel and Will Richard. Kugel averaged 9.9 points per game and had a stellar end of the season, while Richard averaged 10.4 points per game.

The Gators have two remaining scholarship spots on its 2023-24 roster, which they can pull from the transfer portal, high schoolers and even international players.

