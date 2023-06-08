Gator Basketball Lands Zyon Pullin

Share Facebook

The Florida Gators basketball team added another transfer to their roster. The Gators landed UC Riverside transfer Zyon Pullin Wednesday, making him the fifth transfer Florida has added to its roster this offseason. He joins Walter Clayton Jr, Tyrese Samuel, EJ Jarvis and Micah Handlogten as additions to Todd Golden’s squad.

Pullin withdrew from the NBA Draft and remained in the transfer portal. At the beginning of June, Pullin’s choices were down to Florida, LSU, Xavier, Michigan and Gonzaga. Later, he cut the list down to the Gators and LSU after visiting both schools. Wednesday, Pullin made it official and committed to Golden and Florida.

NEWS: UC Riverside transfer Zyon Pullin has committed to Florida over LSU, he told ESPN. Pullin was the best guard remaining in the portal. First-team All-Big West selection averaged 18.3 points, 4.4 rebounds and 4.2 assists last season. Gives the Gators a major backcourt boost. — Jeff Borzello (@jeffborzello) June 7, 2023

Pullin is listed at 6-foot-4 and 195 lbs. He has the ability to convert shots from any point on the court, averaging 18.3 points per game last season and 12.0 points in his collegiate career. He also shows power in his rebound abilities and is a strong facilitator, averaging 4.4 rebounds and 4.2 assists in 2022. Pullin has a career field goal percentage of 48.6%, and his 3-point field goal percentage averaged 39.4%, last season.

NEWS: UC Riverside transfer Zyon Pullin has cut his list to five schools, per his agent Scott Nichols of Rize Management: Florida

Gonzaga

LSU

Michigan

Xavier Averaged 18.3 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 4.2 assists this past season. Averaged 48% from FG and nearly 40% from 3P.… pic.twitter.com/e3dPlMmoi1 — Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) May 31, 2023

Pullin will have Iona transfer Clayton Jr. as his partner in the backcourt, and he should join returning Gators Riley Kugel and Will Richard. Kugel averaged 9.9 points per game and had a stellar end of the season, while Richard averaged 10.4 points per game.

The Gators have two remaining scholarship spots on its 2023-24 roster, which they can pull from the transfer portal, high schoolers and even international players.