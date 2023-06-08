NFL Minicamps Start Up

Share Facebook

The 2023 NFL offseason workout program has begun with some teams starting their mandatory minicamps on Tuesday. Camps run from June 6-8 and June 13-15. The minicamps are three days and are meant to bring the whole team together before the season starts.

Seven teams started their mini camps Tuesday and will end today. For the other teams, minicamp ends June 15. Camps will give a preview of what most teams may look like this NFL season.

Indianapolis Colts: Anthony Richardson

ESPN’s Jeff Darlington joined Sport Scene Wednesday and said former Gator and current Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson will potentially be a starter at some point in the season. With Richardson being the No.4 overall pick in the 2023 Draft, Darlington said, “he’ll be a starter at some point.”

Darlington said the coach of the Colts will be able to get the most potential out of Richardson. With Indianapolis needing improved quarterback play, Richardson may start in Week 1.

San Francisco 49ers: Lance or Purdy?

Darlington believes Brock Purdy will be the starting quarterback, but it is just a matter of when.

Purdy injured his elbow in the NFC Championship game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Jan. 29 and underwent elbow surgery 12 weeks ago. He was cleared this week to begin throwing again.

Purdy earned his starting position and impressed coaches when he replaced Jimmy Garoppolo for the remainder of the 49ers season. However, if Trey Lance comes back strong from his gruesome injury he suffered in Week 2 of the 2022 season, Purdy will have to earn the starting role once again.

Buffalo Bills: Is the Championship Window Closing?

The Buffalo Bills are looking to win their first Super Bowl in franchise history. Darlington thinks the Bills can get back to their dominant 2020 form when they made it to the AFC title game. However, he said it feels as if there is a sense of urgency in Buffalo and thinks Josh Allen will look better this year.