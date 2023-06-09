Gators
Jevaughn Powell runs in Day 1 of the NCAA Championships in Austin, Texas. Photo courtesy of Gabriella Whisler.

Gators Set for Day 3 of NCAA Track and Field Championships

Friday, the Florida Gators track and field team will continue the NCAA National Outdoor Championships in Austin, Texas.

Day 1

Grace Stark, who placed fourth in the 100m hurdles with a time of 12.76, became the first Gator to advance to the Saturday finals. Her time was the sixth-fastest in the nation, this year.

Talitha Diggs finished sixth in the 200m and advanced to the finals with a time of 22.45. It was her new 200m personal best and the ninth-fastest time in the nation. Diggs also raced in the 400m, winning her heat and securing a spot in the finals with a time of 50.35. She achieved her season high with the time, ranking fifth nationally.

Day 2

Three events on day two of the NCAA Championships awarded points to the Gators.

In the long jump, Jasmine Moore and Claire Bryant came in third and fifth, respectively, and Moore earned the bronze medal in the event. Also, Alida van Daalen placed fourth in the shot put.

Moore and Bryant scored the opening points for the Gators in the second straight championship. Moore placed third in the long jump with a jump of 6.66 meters (21’10.25″). She has medaled in every competition for horizontal jumps as a Gator.

 

Bryant equaled her long jump record with a leap of 6.44m (21’1.5″).

With an 18.20m (59’8.5″) throw, van Daalen achieved a new personal best and the seventh-highest throw in the country. She’s placed fourth in both of the National Championships in which she participated.

Day 3

The Gators will compete in the remaining men’s finals events and the women’s heptathlon.

Sterling Lester will open the 100m hurdles for the heptathlon at 3:45 p.m. The men’s 4×100 final is set to take place at 9:10 p.m. Pjai Austin will participate in the 100m finals at 9:52 p.m. in the first individual running event.

