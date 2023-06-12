Miami Head Baseball Coach Gino DiMare Steps Down

Share Facebook

Gino DiMare, who led the Hurricanes to their most wins (42) since 2016 this season, won’t return as a baseball coach after five years. Just four days after DiMare’s Hurricanes were eliminated at home in a first-round regional of the NCAA Division I Baseball Tournament, the University of Miami baseball coach Gino DiMare announced his resignation.

DiMare stepping down as Miami baseball coach.https://t.co/GgPiLGDd88 — Miami Hurricanes Baseball (@CanesBaseball) June 8, 2023

About DiMare

The former UM baseball player has been with the University of Miami baseball program since 1989. After many years with the Hurricanes, he later took over as head coach just after Jim Morris retired in 2019. The former Coach had many monumental accomplishments. DiMare’s 24 years as a member of the Miami baseball staff included 21 postseason appearances, 10 College World Series appearances and two national championships. The Hurricanes won 42 games this past season – their most since 2016 – and hosted an NCAA regional in Coral Gables for the second straight year. Twelve Hurricanes were selected in the Major League Baseball Draft during DiMare’s tenure as head coach and 15 of his student-athletes earned ACC All-Academic honors. Gino had a 168-86 record since replacing Jim Morris as the ninth baseball coach in UM history. Overall, the former standout outfielder spent 24 seasons on the coaching staff at his alma mater.

DiMare’s Retirement

Many took DiMare’s retirement by surprise. He extended his three-year contract last summer and had an excellent team this year. Ultimately after evaluating this past season and talking extensively with his family, he decided it was in his best interest and the best interest of the program to step away as head coach. He explained he will Cherish this team and organization forever. It was a tough year for DiMare after losing his father Paul DiMare in December after battling with ALS. His father was also a major contributor to the Hurricanes, being a member of the University of Miami Trustees for 18 years and being known as a “legend”.

DiMare’s Influence

Nick Belmonte, a former Gators outfielder in 1976-77 , who still serves as a TV analyst for Florida baseball games, talked highly about former coach DiMare. Belmonte referred to the coach as being a “class act”. Additionally, he compared him to Ron Fraser the “Wizard of College Baseball” at the University of Miami. Fraser was DiMare’s Coach from 1989-92.

DiMare was said to be a great ambassador for their program both on and off the field. Miami Athletic Director Dan Radakovich wishes DiMare and his family all the best in their next chapter. He added that the beloved head coach will always be a member of the Hurricane Family. Meanwhile, Miami will begin the search for a new head coach immediately.