Gators Men’s Basketball Continues Hot Recruiting Trail

The offseason for the Gators has been filled with exciting transfers and impressive recruits. Gators men’s basketball head coach Todd Golden has secured some of the top players in the nation for his future squad.

Transfer Portal Success

UC Riverside transfer Zyon Pullin announced his commitment to Florida last week. Pullin was one of the top players remaining in the portal and is a huge pickup for the Gators.

Pullin was a productive guard at UC Riverside, averaging 18.3 points, 4.2 assists, and 4.4 rebounds last season. He is a reliable offensive machine and will certainly add talent to the Gators backcourt. Pullin is a crafty playmaker that can create opportunities for himself and teammates off the dribble. He knows how to run the pick-and-roll and isn’t scared to drive into the paint. Pullin shot 39% from three at UC Riverside, however this was off limited attempts. He looks to take more shots at Florida and increase his NBA Draft Stock.

Another talent Florida picked up was grad transfer Julian Rishwain from San Francisco. Rishwain is a consistent shooter from deep, shooting 43% from beyond the arc.

Rishwain has continued a relationship with Golden for many years. Golden offered Rishwain his first scholarship at San Francisco and played for him for two years at the University. Rishwain is a clutch shot maker, with some of his best games being against the largest competition. Golden and Rishwain are excited to reconnect at Florida as they have always had a memorable relationship.

Todd Golden’s Growing 2024 Class

About a month ago, Florida landed No. 22 shooting guard and No. 112 overall prospect Isaiah Brown from Orlando Christian Prep. This was Golden’s first 2024 prospect until 4-star John Bol committed over the weekend.

This is Todd Golden’s highest rated recruit yet. He is the largest pick up for the Gators and will be a roster builder with future recruits. Although Bol could use some development offensively, his defensive presence is the main appeal for the Gators. With the departure of Colin Castleton, Florida will need a big man to protect the paint. Standing at 7-foot-1, Bol is certainly a defensive weapon and will lead the team as a defensive anchor.

Bringing It All Together

The competition between transfers Walter Clayton Jr. and Zyon Pullin at the point guard position will be an interesting off-season dynamic for Golden to scout. These guards, including Julian Rishwain and returner Riley Kugel, have the opportunity to create a dominant backcourt if they can combine talents.

The future looks bright for Florida Men’s Basketball as Todd Golden continues an impressive recruiting offseason.