Update on Colin Castleton’s Basketball Career

Former Gator basketball star Colin Castleton is preparing for the 2023 NBA Draft. Castleton has worked out with numerous NBA teams and participated in pre-draft combines. He joined Sport Scene to discuss his future and what he’s been up to since leaving Florida. He emphasized that he feels great physically.

In the gym with @GatorsMBK 7-footer Colin Castleton (@Castleton_) for pre-draft workouts as he works on extending his shooting range. Castleton averaged 16 PTS and 7.7 REBs to go along with a career high 2.7 ASTs and 3.0 BLKs for the Gators this season. pic.twitter.com/wh0y9YbBIW — NBA Draft Dude 🤙 (@CoreyTulaba) April 29, 2023

Colin’s Future Plans

After graduating from the University of Florida, it was apparent Castleton’s intentions were to enter the NBA draft. His large frame and touch at the basket made him one of the best big men to grace the Orange and Blue.

However, Castleton is not currently projected to be selected in the draft. It is likely that he could be signed as an undrafted free agent if not drafted, and he’s determined to work hard and make a roster.

On Sport Scene, Colin detailed his recent workout process with different NBA teams across the country.

Reflection on Gators Career

Castleton’s Florida career spanned three seasons. In those seasons, he averaged 14.9 points per game, 7.8 rebounds per game and accumulated 194 blocks. Some notable honors he took home include first team All-SEC and the USA Today Defensive Player of the Year.

Unfortunately, his career at Florida came to an end with a hand injury. It sidelined him for the last couple of games of the regular season and kept him entirely out of the SEC tournament. This hasn’t taken away from the experience he had and the extent to which he developed with the Gators.

Colin’s Thoughts on Coach Golden

Todd Golden was hired as the Gators basketball head coach before the 2022-2023 season. Golden played a major role in recruiting Colin to stay in Florida for one more season.

Castleton has had nothing but positive things to say about Golden. He utilized him on both sides of the ball, allowing Castleton to reach his full potential. The team was completely different with him on and off the floor.

He praised Golden and believes he was the right hire for this program.