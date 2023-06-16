Pat Dooley’s High Five (June 16th)

Share Facebook

Twitter

The SEC finally revealed its 2024 football schedule and the results were predictable.

Not which teams play each other, but the way the fans of every team reacted.

They are either a little ticked off or a lot excited.

We will see what the 2025 schedule looks like and whether it is a nine-game SEC slate. And then, beyond that.

But right now, we can only react to 2024. On the High Five, here are the five games next season I can’t wait for:

Georgia at Alabama: The two programs at the top of the pecking order should play more often. Now that there are no divisions, maybe they will.

Florida at Texas: Well, they were going to play anyway because they had an agreement to do so, but Gator fans can’t wait for Sixth Street and the barbecue.

Texas at Texas A&M: No brainer. We were hoping to get this rivalry going again, but it doesn’t mean it will be an annual deal because Oklahoma’s permanent is Texas. The 9-game schedule could make it a yearly event, but let’s just enjoy 2024.

Tennessee at Oklahoma: Obviously, the return of Josh Heupel, the winner of national titles as a player and assistant in Norman, will be the pregame storyline.