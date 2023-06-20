Suns-
FILE - Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) shot the ball during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Detroit Pistons Tuesday, March 14, 2023, in Washington. Beal is being traded to Phoenix after the Wizards and the Suns agreed Sunday, June 18, 2023, on the first blockbuster of the offseason, a person with knowledge of the negotiations said. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)

Former Gator Bradley Beal Traded to Phoenix Suns

Anna Tsemba June 20, 2023 Basketball, Former Gators, NBA 360 Views

Former Gator basketball player Bradley Beal was traded to the Phoenix Suns Sunday. Beal committed to the University of Florida as a guard in 2009 and played one season for the Gators in the 2011-12 season. After his only season, Beal declared for the NBA Draft. He was drafted by the Washington Wizards with the third overall pick in the 2012 NBA draft.

Now, Beal is being traded to the Phoenix Suns in exchange for Chris Paul, Landry Shamet, future second-round picks and multiple pick swaps.

 

What Beal Adds

With the acquisition, Phoenix added one of the league’s most consistent scorers in Beal. He is teaming up with Devin Booker, Kevin Durant and DeAndre Ayton, making the Suns one of the most dangerous offensive teams in the league.

Last season, Beal played in just 50 games but averaged 23.2 points per game. Over his career, he’s averaged 22.1 points per game on 46% shooting. Moreover, his best year came during the 2020-21 season, where he averaged 31.3 points per game. He’s made three All Star teams, and earned a spot on the All-NBA Third Team in 2020.

However, Phoenix lacks depth on the team. The big four will bring advantages to the team in shooting and scoring, but there are many other issues that the Suns need to address. Issues like team defense and rebounding will need to be fixed after the team was dominated by the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference Semifinals.

The Miami Heat were also considering Beal, but they were not aggressive enough. Instead, the Heat are set on Portland Trailblazers guard Damian Lillard. The Suns have their core players set for this season, while the Wizards enter a much-needed rebuilding era.

Beal with Florida

With the Gators, Beal started all 37 games as a freshman, averaging 14.8 points per game. He led the team in rebounds per game, averaging 6.7, and was named first-team All-SEC and SEC All-Freshman.

Tags

About Anna Tsemba

Check Also

Pullin

Gator Basketball Lands Zyon Pullin

The Florida Gators basketball team added another transfer to their roster. The Gators landed UC …

© 2023 WRUF / Division of Multimedia Properties