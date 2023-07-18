Jimbo Fisher Hopes for Bounce Back Year

Share Facebook

With SEC Media Days beginning Monday, Texas A&M was the second team to speak to the press. Aggies head coach Jimbo Fisher, who is going into his sixth season at the helm in College Station, is hoping for a bounce back year in 2023.

Texas A&M went just 5-7 in 2022 after being ranked No. 6 in the preseason AP Poll. The Aggies have higher expectations for this season, and Fisher talked about that and more in Nashville, Tennessee.

Who Will Call the Plays?

During the offseason, Texas A&M hired longtime assistant and head coach in college football, Bobby Petrino, to take over as the offensive coordinator. Petrino has been at the top for Western Kentucky, Louisville, Arkansas and most recently, Missouri State. His overall record as a head coach is 137-71.

While Petrino was hired as the OC, it is unclear whether he will be the play-caller for the Aggies this year. Fisher has not relinquished this responsibility in the past, but A&M’s sub-par offense last season might call for it.

Lone Star Showdown Renewed

In 2024, the SEC will welcome two new teams to the conference. Oklahoma and Texas will be the two to join from the Big 12 as the SEC grows stronger than ever. With the Longhorns being added to the conference, the Texas-Texas A&M rivalry will be reborn.

Fisher talked about what this means for both schools and college football.

The two teams met every year from 1915 to 2011 until A&M joined the SEC. In the 118 games in the past, Texas leads the series 76-37-5.

Unclear who will Start at QB

When asked about who has gained the edge at starting quarterback so far, Fisher did not give a clear answer.

Max Johnson, a senior transfer going into his second year in College Station, appeared in four games for the Aggies in 2022. He threw for 517 yards and three touchdowns, with no interceptions. He suffered a season-ending injury in October when he broke a bone in his hand against Mississippi State.

After Johnson’s injury, Conner Weigman took over as the starter. In five games, he threw for almost 900 yards and eight touchdowns. He led the Aggies to a victory over No. 5 LSU in their final game of the season.

As fall is around the corner, it will be interesting to see who gets the starting nod at the quarterback position.

Aggies Attitude Heading into 2023

Fisher was asked about the pressure that is put on him and the team after a lackluster season in 2022. He said the pressure he puts on himself is more than any member of the media can put on him.

He also talked about the team’s mindset as they get into the 2023 season.

Texas A&M will open its season on Sept. 2 at home against New Mexico. Whether or not Fisher and the Aggies will achieve the “perfection” he is seeking is yet to be seen.