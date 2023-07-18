Daniels
LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels responds to questions during NCAA college football Southeastern Conference Media Days, Monday, July 17, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

Jayden Daniels Speaks on Day 1 of Media Days

Brooke Ginaitt July 18, 2023 College Football, Football, PAC 12, SEC 402 Views

Louisiana State starting quarterback Jayden Daniels spoke Monday at the first day of SEC Media Days. He began his press conference by speaking about his transition to LSU. Starting at Arizona State, he transferred to LSU for the 2022 season.

He was asked what made LSU special to him in regards to his transition. Speaking confidently to the packed room, he took the opportunity to discuss how pleased he was with his decision to transfer. He even went as far as to say they welcomed him into their culture, feeling like he was raised there.

Strategy

The questions changed then from his transfer decision to the change of competition. Although LSU fans made Daniels feel right at home, he is originally from San Bernardino, California. He touched on how being from the west coast prepared him for the changes in competition after his first year at Arizona state. Transitioning into the SEC is more than just the different fan atmosphere. Daniels said he had to prepare like a pro to be a successful quarterback in his first SEC season.

New Quarterback and Head Coach

Although his competition increased coming into the SEC last season, Daniels made quick work of getting his team chemistry to flow. Despite losing to Georgia in the SEC Championship, the team won the Cheez-It Bowl against Purdue 63-7. Also, it wasn’t just Daniels the Tigers football program needed to get used to. Head coach Brian Kelly completed his first year with the team, as well.

Late into the season in November, Daniels got his first taste of Alabama football, and it didn’t play out how most Crimson Tide fans would’ve thought. He spoke of this win and what it meant to him and Kelly.

Upcoming Season and the Heisman

Additionally, Daniels talked about his plays and strategies with the new team and how comfortable he feels with his offense. He also touched on how the training in the early months before he started was another vital part to his transition. He said the coaches felt the down field passing was going to be a major part of their offense that season.

Finishing up and looking to this new season, Daniels wants to make changes. He said it will all start with the first game, hoping to get off to a strong start. Last season, LSU fell to Florida State in Week 1. Moreover, Daniels was asked about the possibility of winning the Heisman Trophy. He humbly stated he isn’t looking into it and is just focused on winning games.

About Brooke Ginaitt

Check Also

LIVE THREAD: National Signing Day

Here’s an updated thread of all the recruits who picked the Gator hat today! RB …

AFC Divisional Round Preview: Pittsburgh Steelers

During last weekend’s NFL Wild Card round, the Steelers made a statement by handing the Dolphins a …

Houston Looking For an Upset in Foxborough

The saying has always been “it’s hard to beat a good team twice,” and in …

Blue Jackets vs. Lightning Tonight

The Columbus Blue Jackets and the Tampa Bay Lightning will be facing each other once …

Possible Additions to McElwain’s Recruiting Class Visiting this Weekend

With National Signing Day less than three weeks away, the Gators are hosting several talented …

Florida Gymnastics Prepares for Season Opener

GAINESVILLE, FL – The Florida Gator gymnastics team will kick off their season this Sunday …

Surprised Gators Promote Randy Shannon To Defensive Coordinator? You Shouldn’t Be

Florida’s head coach, Jim McElwain, announced Friday morning that Randy Shannon would be making the …

Quarterbacks in Spotlight for NFL Wild Card Weekend

The NFL Wild Card kicks off Saturday and the quarterback situations could not be any more different. On …

College Football Playoff Shakes Up Schedule

The College Football Playoff was a success in its first year. Yet, that doesn’t stop …

Michael Jordan Speaks out about Shootings, Police Officers

NBA great Michael Jordan opened up about his thoughts about shootings of African-Americans and the …

Treon Harris to Transfer

With the college football season approaching, the Florida Gators have announced that former starting QB …

USA Basketball Wins Second Exhibition Game

Just a few short days after their big win over Argentina, team USA won its …

Charlotte Is No Longer The Home Of The 2017 NBA All-Star Game

The House Bill 2 came between Charlotte, North Carolina and the 2017 All-Star Game. The …

Tampa Bay Rays Continue Series Against Oakland

The Tampa Bay Rays are continuing their three-game winning streak. The Rays defeated the Oakland …

MLB Preview Tonight

It’s summer time—the best time to go to a baseball game and experience the atmosphere. …

Braves Begin Series With Rockies

The Atlanta Braves (33-62) open up a four-game road series with the Rockies (43-51) tonight …

Marlins To Close Out Series With The Phillies

The Miami Marlins are in the middle of a crucial ten game span against NL East …

Rays Crush Rockies 11-3, Face A’s Next

In the midst of a terrible season that has seen the Tampa Bay Rays (37-57) …

American League Second Half Outlook

The second half of the baseball season is in full swing which translates to? Pennant races. Teams …

National League Evening Preview

Tonight is a busy night for the National League in the MLB. Starting with the …

Big 12 Looks To Expand

Following a Tuesday meeting between Big 12 presidents, Oklahoma president David Boren announced that the …

LSU Looks To Capitalize On Its Opportunity

The Louisiana State University Tigers will enter the 2016 college football season with high expectations, …

Muschamp Helps Close Out SEC Media Days 2016

It wasn’t Will Muschamps first SEC Media Days experience, but 2016 marked the first time …

Phil Mickelson Leads British Open After First Day

The 145th annual 2016 British Open is underway at Royal Troon Golf Club in Scotland. The …

Missouri’s Football Crisis: Rebuilding A Program

On the final day of SEC Media Days, Barry Odom took the stand as Missouri’s head …

Second Half Of MLB Season Begins

The All-Star Break is a good time for teams to rest up and reform themselves …

British Open Underway

The 145th Open Championship is already underway at the Royal Troon Golf Club in Scotland. Welcome …

Hugh Freeze

Hugh Freeze Talks Auburn’s Upcoming Season at SEC Media Day

New Auburn head football coach Hugh Freeze took the stand at SEC Media Days Tuesday …

© 2023 WRUF / Division of Multimedia Properties