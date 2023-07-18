Jayden Daniels Speaks on Day 1 of Media Days

Share Facebook

Louisiana State starting quarterback Jayden Daniels spoke Monday at the first day of SEC Media Days. He began his press conference by speaking about his transition to LSU. Starting at Arizona State, he transferred to LSU for the 2022 season.

He was asked what made LSU special to him in regards to his transition. Speaking confidently to the packed room, he took the opportunity to discuss how pleased he was with his decision to transfer. He even went as far as to say they welcomed him into their culture, feeling like he was raised there.

Strategy

The questions changed then from his transfer decision to the change of competition. Although LSU fans made Daniels feel right at home, he is originally from San Bernardino, California. He touched on how being from the west coast prepared him for the changes in competition after his first year at Arizona state. Transitioning into the SEC is more than just the different fan atmosphere. Daniels said he had to prepare like a pro to be a successful quarterback in his first SEC season.

New Quarterback and Head Coach

Although his competition increased coming into the SEC last season, Daniels made quick work of getting his team chemistry to flow. Despite losing to Georgia in the SEC Championship, the team won the Cheez-It Bowl against Purdue 63-7. Also, it wasn’t just Daniels the Tigers football program needed to get used to. Head coach Brian Kelly completed his first year with the team, as well.

Late into the season in November, Daniels got his first taste of Alabama football, and it didn’t play out how most Crimson Tide fans would’ve thought. He spoke of this win and what it meant to him and Kelly.

Upcoming Season and the Heisman

Additionally, Daniels talked about his plays and strategies with the new team and how comfortable he feels with his offense. He also touched on how the training in the early months before he started was another vital part to his transition. He said the coaches felt the down field passing was going to be a major part of their offense that season.

Finishing up and looking to this new season, Daniels wants to make changes. He said it will all start with the first game, hoping to get off to a strong start. Last season, LSU fell to Florida State in Week 1. Moreover, Daniels was asked about the possibility of winning the Heisman Trophy. He humbly stated he isn’t looking into it and is just focused on winning games.