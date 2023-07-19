Georgia Star Brock Bowers Ready for Title Defense

Share Facebook

Georgia football has emerged as arguably the top program in the nation. The Bulldogs are a clear favorite to dominate the college football landscape coming off of back-to-back national titles.

Star tight end Brock Bowers was a central figure in his team’s success the past two seasons. He finished 2023 with 1,051 all-purpose yards and 10 touchdowns. He was chosen to be the John Mackey Award winner for the best tight end in college football.

Now, Bowers gears up for his junior season with a potential three-peat on the line and the 2024 NFL Draft eager to see his next steps.

He took the podium at the 2023 SEC Media days to talk about his third and possibly final campaign with the Bulldogs.

New Coordinator, New Quarterback, No Problem

Bowers was not the sole reason for all of Georgia’s success over the past two seasons. Offensive coordinator Todd Monken and veteran quarterback Stetson Bennett were key figures in the Bulldogs’ lethal offense from 2022-2023.

Now that both have moved on from Athens, Bowers will compete with longtime assistant coach Mike Bobo running the offense and former five-star recruit Carson Beck under center.

Bowers says the transition was seamless.

Weapons Out Wide

Also returning with Bowers to defend Georgia’s titles is wide receiver Ladd McConkey. The junior wideout recorded 762 yards and seven touchdowns through the air last season.

McConkey and Bowers look to be a dangerous pairing on offense this season. The star tight end is excited for the duo’s potential.

Three-peat

The biggest question on everyone’s mind for Georgia was all about the national title. The Bulldogs are still Vegas’ favorite to win it all again, but the challenge ahead could be tougher than any of UGA’s previous runs.

Talent in college football is at an all-time high and teams are eager to dethrone the ‘Dawgs after two years of dominance.

Bowers says he and the team are more than ready for the challenge.

Georgia kicks off its 2023 title defense Sep. 2 against UT-Martin at 6 p.m.