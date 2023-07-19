Hugh Freeze Talks Auburn’s Upcoming Season at SEC Media Day

Share Facebook

New Auburn head football coach Hugh Freeze took the stand at SEC Media Days Tuesday to talk about his plans for the Tigers this upcoming season. Additionally, he talked about what his transition has been like from from Liberty to Auburn.

Freeze took the SEC Media Days podium for the first time since 2017. He previously coached for Ole Miss before being at the helm at Liberty for four seasons. He said he’s looking forward to getting back to winning with the Tigers this season. Fans are expecting a strong return for Auburn as the all-time season ticket record was broken for the fall.

Freeze said he’s excited join the Auburn culture and community.

“Lack of Alignment” in the Past

In terms of recruiting, Freeze sees aspects of Auburn’s support, facility and history as benefits that will draw in valuable recruits and set the team apart.

He spoke on those benefits and assures that the “lack of alignment” that elite players have sensed at Auburn is in the past.

Getting to work

Auburn successfully secured 42 new players for the upcoming season.

“I think the greatest challenge that you mentioned is the fact that we have 42 new players and I don’t know all their names yet,” Freeze said.

He anticipates and hopes to have the time to begin connections with these new players and get them more comfortable.

Freeze said he’s looking forward to continuing to get to work with the team and specifically mentioned his praise for kicker Alex McPherson. He said that his consistency and work in spring practices has been impressive.

Auburn is coming off of a rough year, finishing the 2022 season 5-7 overall and 2-6 in the SEC. Former head coach Bryan Harsin was fired in the middle of the 2022 season on Oct. 31, 2022. The team closed out the year going 2-2, coming up just short of qualifying for a bowl game.

The Tigers will open their season against the University of Massachusetts Sept. 2 at 3:30 p.m.