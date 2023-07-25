Anthony Richardson Set For First Training Camp

Share Facebook

Twitter

Anthony Richardson left his mark on campus in Gainesville. Now, he’s in a new city with a new team, and he’s gearing up to make an impact on the NFL.

Richardson is set for his first-ever NFL training camp with the Indianapolis Colts Wednesday. He signed his rookie contract Monday. The Gainesville native is guaranteed $33.99 million from the Colts with a signing bonus eclipsing $20 million. The contract is currently the third-most lucrative amongst 2023 rookies.

Day One Potential

The former Gators gunslinger went No. 4 overall by the Indianapolis in this year’s draft. He shined in his last year in the Swamp, racking up more than 3,000 all-purpose yards and 26 touchdowns. He quickly emerged as one of the top quarterback prospects leading up to the draft after showcasing his elite physical tools at the NFL combine. Richardson will look to make another explosive impact in Indianapolis. All signs point to him taking the first snap of the Colts’ 2023 regular season.

New Colts head coach Shane Steichen is no stranger to electric quarterbacks. He spent last season as the Philadelphia Eagles’ offensive coordinator, manning a star-powered offense led by Jalen Hurts under center. Steichen also played quarterback himself at UNLV. The coordinator-quarterback duo is essential for the success of an offense, so the Colts front office will hope Steichen can bring Richardson along early.

Veteran Presence

Richardson has no issue making plays on his own, but he’s not short of any weapons to target on offense. Michael Pittman Jr. leads the wide receiver room and will only benefit from an arm like Richardson’s. Fellow rookie Josh Downs will look to establish an early connection with his new QB. Veterans Isaiah McKenzie and Breshad Perriman should help introduce Richardson to the pro lifestyle.

Speaking of veteran presence, there isn’t much within the Colts’ actual quarterback room. Also competing for the QB role are Sam Ehlinger and Gardner Minshew. While neither have significant years under their belts, both can provide some insight into being a young QB thrust into the spotlight. The two certainly have some advice to share pertinent to Richardson’s young career.

Indy will look for Richardson to make an immediate impact on winning and even give them a chance at a playoff appearance. There’s no clear frontrunner in the AFC South and Richardson showed his winning capabilities in multiple tight spots at Florida. Ultimately, Indianapolis fans will bank on Richardson being everything promised and more.

Anthony Richardson and the Colts reported to training camp Tuesday and begin team activities Wednesday.