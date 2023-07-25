NFL Free Agency Frenzy

Share Facebook

There has been a lot of buzz going on in the National Football League (NFL) lately regarding signings and suspensions.

Gambling on the Job

The NFL has been cracking down on players gambling on games. Over the past couple years, the league has seen a lot more players lose their jobs because of it. Some players are also facing suspension and fines for the same reason. It all depends on how the league and team organization chooses to asses the situation. Just recently, Broncos’ defensive end Eyioma Uwazurike is facing suspension for violating the policy that the NFL has on gambling.

Broncos DE Eyioma Uwazurike has been suspended for violating the NFL's gambling policy, per @FieldYates He will miss the entire season pic.twitter.com/V4rVmJwwxk — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) July 24, 2023

Is Saquon worth a long term contract?

Additionally, the New York Giants former No. 2 overall pick and pro bowl running back Saquon Barkely has just signed a one-year contract worth $10.1 million. The contract is guaranteed with incentives, making it worth up to $11 million.

The Giants were looking to have Barkley sign a franchise tag sooner since they were unable to come to an agreement for a bigger contract that would benefit the star running back in the long run. Barkely chose to sign the franchise tag after the organization was able to add $2 million and incentives on the franchise tag contract. This is the chance for Saquon to prove himself not only to the organization, but to the whole league that he is a much improved player. This is compared to who he was when he entered the league, despite the tough injuries he has suffered in the past years.

Giants, RB Saquon Barkley agree to terms on 1-year deal worth up to $11M. (via @RapSheet) pic.twitter.com/jOJ6Y67xy0 — NFL (@NFL) July 25, 2023

Raiders Making Moves

The Las Vegas Raiders and Marcus Peters, a three-time pro bowl cornerback, came to an agreement on a one-year contract. The pro bowl CB was recently with the ravens where he made his presence known on the defensive side of the field. Unfortunately, Peters missed the entirety of the 2021 season with a torn ACL and only had one interception to his name last season. These setbacks do not label Marcus Peters for who he is on the field, though. The cornerback brings experience and looks to prove that he is still a force on the defensive end with 32 interceptions in his seven-year career.

CB Marcus Peters agrees to 1-year deal with Raiders. (via @RapSheet) pic.twitter.com/UE3fb8nARH — NFL (@NFL) July 24, 2023

In conclusion, stay alert and posted throughout the off-season to keep up with any updates in the league regarding trades and free agency signings. As time goes on one will find out if Saquon Barkley is able to prove himself this year, especially with all the rumors going on about New York not wanting to pay him a max contract. Also, to see if Marcus Peters is able to bounce back from the slump he was in last season on his new team, the Las Vegas Raiders.