Messi Making Transition to MLS Look Easy.

Lionel Messi continues to take Major League Soccer by storm. Tuesday, Messi powered Inter Miami to a 4-0 victory against Atlanta United in the Leagues Cup. Messi joined the starting lineup for the first time, along with Sergio Busquets. Busquets signed with the club on July 16.

Another Victory

This marked the team’s second consecutive win since the addition of Messi, who is a seven-time Ballon d’Or winner and World Cup Champion.

To no surprise, Messi scored twice in the opening 22 minutes of the game. His performance over the last two games have shown the impact Messi can have on an entire club.

He opened the scoring in the eighth minute of the match, and followed with his second goal in the 22nd minute, giving Inter Miami an early 2-0 lead. Robert Taylor added two goals of his own, in the 44th and 53rd minute, allowing Miami to earn a dominant 4-0 win.

Making His Mark

Messi made his debut for Inter Miami Friday night against Cruz Azul, subbing in at the 54 minute mark. In the 94th minute, with the match knotted at 1-1, Messi rocketed a free kick into the top left corner of the goal to seal the win for Miami. This marked Inter Miami’s first win in 12 matches.

The future looks to be bright for the club with the addition of arguably the greatest soccer player of all time. Messi has scored three goals in two games since joining the club.

Miami will next play in the round of 32 of the Leagues Cup on Aug. 2. The club will play Orlando City SC, the Houston Dynamo or Santos Laguna.