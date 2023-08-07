Gators Women’s Basketball Releases Non-Conference Schedule

Share Facebook

Twitter

Coach Kelly Rae Finley and her women’s basketball team have released their official non-conference schedule. Coach Finley entered her freshman year at the head coach position during Florida’s 2021-2022 women’s basketball season. They had a 19-15 overall record, which included two impressive wins during the 2023 St. Pete Showcase. While the team was putting up impressive numbers, the Florida roster began to face some major changes during the 2023 transfer window. The Gators women’s basketball roster lost notable athletes including K.K. Deans and Nina Rickards. Nonetheless, with their season quickly approaching, Coach Kelly and her Gators hope to garner much success in 2023-2024.

Who’s On the Docket?

Florida will be taking on some new competitors this upcoming season. This includes Georgia Technical College, Purdue and Marshall University. Nonetheless, the Gators will have an anticipated matchup with FSU on November 17, which is highly anticipated each season.

Veteran Voices

While Florida may have lost some of their roster, it is no doubt that they have gained tremendous talent. This talent along with the support from veterans like Ra Shaya Kyle, Zippy Broughton, and Faith Dut will surely take the team far. Whether during practices or on game day, these veterans can be heard cheering on their teammates and ensuring that they are going hard in the paint. Their leadership is a part of the reason why many are expecting a successful and impressive upcoming season.

A Taste of the Caribbean

The Gators will be taking a voyage to the islands to compete in the two-day Baha Mar Hoops Pink Flamingo Championship between November 20-22. The championship will be held in the Bahamas at the island’s capital, Nassau. The Gators are set to go head-to-head against Purdue on November 20 and Colombia on November 22. There will be a total of 10 NCAA Division 1 women’s basketball teams partaking in the competition. This Championship gives all the teams an opportunity to play against some of the premier teams in their division.

With the beginning of the Gator’s women’s basketball season about three months away, Coach Finley and her team hope to impress during the upcoming season and showcase the immeasurable talent that they have on their roster.