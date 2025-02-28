What to Watch in SEC Women’s Basketball on Sunday

Share Facebook

Twitter

As the regular season comes to an end, there are still three games that are important for the Southeastern Conference on Sunday. Here is what you should know:

No. 6 South Carolina v. No. 15 Kentucky (2 p.m. EST ESPN)

The South Carolina Gamecocks (26-3, 14-1 SEC) are set to face the Kentucky Wildcats (22-5,11-4) in Columbia. In there most recent encounter back in 2024, the Gamecocks dominated the Wildcats 103-55 in Lexington.

In this pivotal game, there are several players that are key to both teams. South Carolina forward Chloe Kitts has had a record season with being the first in program history for accomplishing a triple-double versus SEC opponents. She had total of 219 rebounds and 262 points for this season alone.

What history looks like@chloe1kitts – 1st points-rebounds-assists triple-double vs. SEC team in program history pic.twitter.com/TlbOceAFOU — South Carolina Women's Basketball (@GamecockWBB) February 28, 2025

Kentucky is led by senior point guard Georgia Amoore, who’s averaging 18.9 points and 7.0 assists, and sophomore center Clara Strack, who was 11 of 11 for field goals, 23 points and 15 rebounds in the game against the Tennessee Lady Vols.

This game is crucial for both teams. South Carolina is looking to remain tied for first in SEC standings with the Texas Longhorns (28-2, 14-1). While Kentucky is attempting to stay in fourth and receive a two-game bye in the SEC tournament.

No. 13 Oklahoma v. No. 20 Alabama (2:30 p.m. EST SECN+)

For the Oklahoma Sooners and the Alabama Crimson Tide, this game could make or break SEC tournament standings. The Sooners (22-6,10-5) will host the Crimson Tide (23-6, 10-5) for its final regular season game and senior night. For Oklahoma, this game would mean a high standing in their first SEC tournament and a seventh win in a row. However, a win for either of these teams would finally break the tie for fifth place and potentially allow for a two-game bye in the SEC tournament.

No. 7 LSU v. Ole Miss (4 p.m. EST SECN)

The LSU Tigers (27-3, 12-3) will host the Ole Miss Rebels (21-7, 9-6) on Sunday. Both the Tigers and the Rebels enters this matchup looking to bounce back after an overtime loss to the Crimson Tide and Gamecocks on Thursday. With a win, the Rebels could jump up in SEC standings, tying for fifth with Oklahoma or Alabama.