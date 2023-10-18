Colts Announce Anthony Richardson Out for Season

Share Facebook

Rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson will be out for the rest of the season, the Indianapolis Colts announced Wednesday. Richardson will undergo shoulder surgery to repair his AC joint injury.

The former Florida Gators quarterback suffered the injury to his right throwing shoulder during a running play in the second quarter of the Colts’ Week 5 victory over the Tennessee Titans.

The No. 4 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft was put on injured reserve Oct. 11. Indianapolis owner Jim Irsay said in a statement Wednesday that Richardson will need surgery.

“This will be great experience for him,” Colts head coach Shane Steichen said in a news conference Wednesday. “I know he’s crushed about it, too. But I think it will help him make him stronger in the long run.”

Short Season Recap

Richardson’s season ends after four starts. He completed 50 of 84 passes (59.5%) for 577 yards and three touchdowns, one interception and a passer rating of 87.3. Richardson also rushed 25 times for 136 yards and four touchdowns.

Injuries have already made headlines in Richardson’s brief professional stint. He left the season opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars due to a knee injury, was forced to miss Week 2’s game against the Houston Texans because of a concussion, missed Week 3 as a result of the concussion and suffered the season-ending injury in Week 5.

Minshew’s Show Now

Gardner Minshew will continue to be under center for Indianapolis.

After their loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars last Sunday, the Colts dropped five spots from No. 17 to No. 22 in ESPN’s NFL Power Rankings.

With Minshew at quarterback and a 3-3 record, the Colts are still in contention in the AFC South. Minshew has completed 66.2% of his throws for 882 passing yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions. He led the Colts to their Week 3 victory over the Baltimore Ravens and has assisted the team in victories against the Texans and Titans.

Indy plays Sunday against the Cleveland Browns at 1 p.m.