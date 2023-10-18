Phillies Crush Diamondbacks 10-0 in Game 2 of NLCS

Share Facebook

The Philadelphia Phillies made a statement Tuesday night in Game 2 of the NLCS.

Schwarber Shines

The Phillies came out swinging right away in the first inning. A solo home run from Trea Turner put them on the board early. Kyle Schwarber then followed up in the 3rd inning with a solo home run. The Phillies led 2-0.

Schwarber then added on another solo home run in the 6th inning. He is now tied for the most homeruns, 18, in the postseason by a left-hander with Reggie Jackson. But Schwarber seems not to care about individual stats as long as the team wins in the end.

Phillies Surge

Still in the 6th inning, J. T. Realmuto drove two runs in with a double. The Phillies then led 5-0. Brandon Marsh then had an RBI double right down the 3rd baseline to add on another run. But the Phillies weren’t done just yet. In the 7th, Alec Bohm hit a deep ball into center field to drive in two more runs, a 2-RBI double. The Phillies led 8-0.

J.T. Realmuto added on another RBI for the night with a single. Nick Castellanos got in on the fun with a sac fly to add on the last run of the game for the Phillies. The final score was 10-0 Phillies.

Phillies Manager Rob talked about how Philadelphia’s lineup has no weak spots in his postgame interview.

It was all Phillies all night. They are the first MLB team to score ten or more runs in multiple home games in a single postseason since the 2009 Phillies.

Amazing Aaron

Even though the offense was the star for the Phillies, their defense was equally as strong. The Phillies starting pitcher Aaron Nola only gave up three hits. He gave up no walks.

He struck out 7-of-22 batters he faced. After Game 2, Nola’s postseason ERA is 0.96.

Looking Ahead

Game 3 of the NLCS is Thursday night in Arizona, as the Phillies look to continue their postseason surge. Teams that have started 2-0 in the best-of-seven series have gone on to win the series 84% of time. The Phillies need only two more wins to secure the National League title for a second year in a row.

The winner of the NLCS will take on the winner of the Houston Astros and Texas Rangers in the World Series. The Rangers are up 2-0 in the ALCS.