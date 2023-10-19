The Hawthorne Hornets line up to begin their District Semifinal game against the Glade Day Gators.

Glades County knocks out Hawthorne In Semifinal, faces host Williston

Caroline King October 19, 2023 Hawthorne High School, High School Sports, Volleyball, Williston High School 210 Views

By Caroline King and TaylorAnn Eidam

WILLISTON — The Glades Day Gators swept the Hawthorne Hornets in Tuesday night’s Class 1A District 8 volleyball tournament semifinal match. 

The Hornets finish their season at 4-11. The 8-12 Gators advance to the championship match game against the Williston Red Devils.

District Tournament

The Gators and the Hornets battle back and forth.

The Hornets entered the tournament as the three seed alongside Williston, Glades Day High School and Wildwood High School.

Gator Domination

The Gators dominated from the start, defeating the Hornets each set by an average margin of 16.3 points, 25-5, 25-10, 25-11. 

Gator’s outside, Olivia Sanford, goes up for the kill to put the Gators ahead of the Hornets.

Contributing to the Gators’ domination was the explosive power of senior outside hitter Olivia Sanford, with nine kills and three aces.

Set one began with a 15-3 Gator run to make it difficult for the Hornets to bounce back. 

Set two introduced the impactful power of Hawthorne’s Maddie Gillians contributing six kills and three aces in the Hornet’s fight.

However, it wasn’t enough to stop the Gators’ 25-10 set win.

In set three, the Hornets saw their first lead in the beginning, 5-4, thanks to the two straight aces from Gillians. 

Hawthorne, Maddie Gillians, goes for the kill to give the Hornets the 5-4 lead in the third set.

Later in the set, Olivia Sanford added two straight aces of her own to put the Gators up 15-10.

Despite the Hornet’s fight, the Gators finished set three, 25-11, on two straight kills from senior Timiaya Clark.

Senior Send Off

The Hornets graduate three seniors: Ashlynn Coleman, Synteria Williams and Chloe Feagle. All were leaders for the Hornet squad.

Up Next

The Gators move on to face host Williston (16-10) for the tourney championship at 7 p.m. Thursday.

Tags

About Caroline King

Check Also

P.K. Yonge After A District Tourney Title Repeat

With a 10-9 regular season behind them, the P.K. Yonge Blue Wave are preparing to …

© 2023 WRUF / Division of Multimedia Properties