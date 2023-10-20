Missouri Set to Host South Carolina

Share Facebook

The 20th-ranked Missouri Tigers (6-1, 2-1 SEC) are hosting the South Carolina Gamecocks (2-4, 1-3 SEC) at 3:30 p.m. Saturday. The Tigers are coming off of a 38-21 statement win at Kentucky, and the Gamecocks lost 41-39 at home to the Florida Gators. South Carolina blew a 10-point lead in the fourth quarter of this contest.

In their 2022 matchup, Missouri beat South Carolina on the road 23-10.

The Electricity of Spencer Rattler

Despite South Carolina holding a 2-4 record, quarterback Spencer Rattler has put together a very strong season so far. Rattler has thrown for 1,724 yards and 11 touchdowns, and has only thrown four interceptions. He also holds a 73.6% completion percentage, which is seventh in the country. Rattler is also South Carolina’s second-best rusher with 129 yards on the ground and two touchdowns.

His connection with Xavier Legette highlights their offense. Legette has caught 37 passes for 716 yards and three touchdowns. South Carolina ranks 17th in the nation in passing yards, and to beat Missouri, this will be the focal point of their offense.

Starting running back Mario Anderson has been quiet to start the season, with 64 carries for 328 yards and only two touchdowns.

Missouri head coach Eliah Drinkwitz showed respect to Rattler and the South Carolina offense in his Wednesday teleconference.

South Carolina’s Injury Bug

The Gamecocks have been plagued by injuries this season, particularly on the offensive line. Starting offensive tackle Carson Henry will be out Saturday and he has not played since the first game of the season. Another starting tackle, Vershon Lee, is doubtful for this game with a knee injury.

As a result, injuries have caused the play at this position to be a weakness to the team. South Carolina has given up 3.5 sacks per game, highlighted by the nine sacks they gave up in the season opener against North Carolina. Moreover, they have only rushed for 587 yards all season.

Missouri Defensive Line Growth

Missouri having a 6-1 record has been heavily influenced by the play of their defensive line. They have tallied 19 sacks so far through seven games, and they only give up 118.9 rushing yards per game. Their defensive line has been a major reason they are giving up 24.9 points per game. To beat South Carolina, they will have to pressure Rattler and cause major disruption on a weak South Carolina offensive line.

First, South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer had positive things to say about Missouri’s defensive line.

Drinkwitz also spoke glowingly about his own defensive line showing growth from last year to this year. He attributed a lot of this growth to having two coaches at this position. This has helped Missouri’s performance on the field and in the recruiting trail.

Missouri’s Offensive Attack

Quarterback Brady Cook has had an impressive year, thus far. Cook has thrown for 2,054 yards with a 71% completion percentage. He has 14 passing touchdowns, and he has taken care of the ball, only throwing three interceptions.

His two favorite targets have been Theo Wease Jr. and Luther Burden III.

Wease Jr. has 34 catches for 400 yards and five touchdowns. However, Burden III highlights the offense with 56 catches for 808 yards and five touchdowns.

Beamer showed respect to Missouri’s aerial attack in his teleconference.

Despite a strong passing attack, Missouri has also run the ball well. Running back Cody Schrader has 114 carries for 648 yards and seven touchdowns.

Missouri’s offense firing on all cylinders will be key for them to beat South Carolina. The Gamecocks will need to contain Missouri’s passing attack to pull off the upset on the road.

Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. Saturday.