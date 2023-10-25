Lightning Defeat Hurricanes, 3-0

Share Facebook

With an impressive defensive performance, The Tampa bay Lightning defeated the Carolina Hurricanes last night, 3-0.

While starting the season on a bumpy road, the Lightning were able to put a full three innings together in their win last night. Only two weeks into the season, the Lightning are sitting in the middle of the pack in the Atlantic division.

Scoring

Able to capitalize on penalties, Tampa Bay scored at the end of each period. Brayden Point was the first man in, scoring with less than a minute left in the first. Able to knock in a shot barely missed by Victor Hedman for his first goal of the season.

🗣️ POINTER OUT FRONT pic.twitter.com/YBHS9kCKCH — Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) October 24, 2023

Alex Barre-Boulet scored in the second and Nick Paul was able to follow in the third. Boulet, off a turnover, nailed in a line drive right by Hurricane keeper Pyotr Kochetkov. Paul on the other hand was found by Brandon Hagel on the far wall, putting in the game sealing goal.

Johansson’s Heroics

Although a great team win, nobody shined brighter than goalkeeper Jonas Johansson last night. After giving up two third innings goals against the Maple leaf’s in their last game, which they ultimately lost in overtime, Johansson responded. Recording his second career shutout and saving 32 shots, 13 of those in the third innings.

Johansson records his second career shutout!! Congrats, JoJo 🤩 pic.twitter.com/1nSrfGt96j — Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) October 25, 2023

However, a shutout is more than just the goalie according to Lightning coach John Cooper, giving credit to his entire team. “When you don’t give up a goal in game, it’s more than just the goalie. I thought we kept everything outside and the goalie got to see everything and if there was a hair-raising moment for a second, he was calm in the net for us.”

What’s Next?

Tampa Bay will host the San Jose Sharks tomorrow night. The sharks are currently winless on the season, sitting at 0-5-1. The lightning hope to take advantage at home, while looking to move up in the Atlantic division.